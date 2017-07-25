Surly supports 'The Gay Agenda,' Triple Rock's trans health-benefiting punk residency
Looking for the loudest possible way to support transgender health issues in Minnesota?
Head to Triple Rock Social Club any Tuesday this August. That's where Surly Brewing Co. is sponsoring "The Gay Agenda," a free punk-rock residency to benefit Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition. Pints of Surly -- Furious, Hell, and Xtra-Citra -- will be discounted to $3.50, and a percentage of those sales will go to MTHC. You can also expect ticket giveaways for future T-Rock gigs.
Musically, here's what's on tap during "The Gay Agenda":
- August 1: Fucking Cowards/Dirty Junk
- August 8: New Primals/Moodie Black
- August 15: Starchild/Nugazi: That Fugazi Cover Band Experience
- August 22: Former Worlds/Speedweed
- August 29: Kitten Forever/Royal Brat
Kitten Forever, you'll remember, won our coveted Best Musical Act of Protest prize earlier this year; Similar to 55.3 percent of the U.S., the local punk rockers don't like President Trump. Their bill buddies, Royal Brat, finished at No. 8 in our 2016 Picked to Click poll. Read our recent profile of prodigal noise-rap act Moodie Black here.
The month-long "Gay Agenda" residency kicks off each Tuesday at 9 p.m. Click here to RSVP on Facebook.
