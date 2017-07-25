Surly supports 'The Gay Agenda,' Triple Rock's trans health-benefiting punk residency

Head to Triple Rock Social Club any Tuesday this August. That's where Surly Brewing Co. is sponsoring "The Gay Agenda," a free punk-rock residency to benefit Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition. Pints of Surly -- Furious, Hell, and Xtra-Citra -- will be discounted to $3.50, and a percentage of those sales will go to MTHC. You can also expect ticket giveaways for future T-Rock gigs.

Musically, here's what's on tap during "The Gay Agenda":

August 1: Fucking Cowards/Dirty Junk

Fucking Cowards/Dirty Junk August 8: New Primals/Moodie Black

New Primals/Moodie Black August 15: Starchild/Nugazi: That Fugazi Cover Band Experience

Starchild/Nugazi: That Fugazi Cover Band Experience August 22: Former Worlds/Speedweed

Former Worlds/Speedweed August 29: Kitten Forever/Royal Brat

Kitten Forever, you'll remember, won our coveted Best Musical Act of Protest prize earlier this year; Similar to 55.3 percent of the U.S., the local punk rockers don't like President Trump. Their bill buddies, Royal Brat, finished at No. 8 in our 2016 Picked to Click poll. Read our recent profile of prodigal noise-rap act Moodie Black here.

The month-long "Gay Agenda" residency kicks off each Tuesday at 9 p.m. Click here to RSVP on Facebook.