Trampled by Turtles' annual Americana party, Festival Palomino, called Canterbury Park home for two of its three years. But with TbT on hiatus, Palomino will be stabled and a much, much louder fest will take its late-summer place -- 93X: Twenty.

The 20th anniversary bash for mainstream rock station 93X is set to bring Prophets of Rage, Mastodon, Starset, and more to the Shakopee horse track on September 16.

Prophets of Rage are the newish rap-rock supergroup that includes Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy (whose new album, June's Nothing Is Quick In the Desert, has a song titled "Sells Like Teens Hear It"); Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine (on hiatus, TbT-style); plus B-Real of Cypress Hill. Atlanta's Mastodon have been every Pitchfork reader's favorite metal band for 15 years; Ohio's Starset scored a YouTube mega-hit with 2014's "My Demons."

Tickets to 93X: Twenty -- $20.75-$121 -- are on sale now. The full lineup is posted below. Live horse racing wraps up September 15, so no pony bets between sets.

Prophets of Rage

Mastodon

Starset

Fozzy

Greta Van Fleet

Throw The Fight

Here's a taste of the Prophets: