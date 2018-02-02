The 47-year-old musician is currently in the Twin Cities to lead his Roots during Sunday's live Super Bowl edition of The Tonight Show (they're the house band), and he's also sprinkling in DJ gigs. One major problem: Questlove's 88,000-song-deep MP3 collection was on the fritz Thursday -- mere hours before a DJ set!

See:

I.T. Nerds of Minneapolis (well versed in retrieving lost mp3s in clouds) and have ...oh some hour$ to $pare (starting NOW) care to help a dude find his 88k mp3s BEFORE a DJ gig tomorrow (including any @AppleSupport cats) I’m a fair dude who will make it worth your while!! — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 2, 2018

Thankfully, @solace was ready to cyber assist. After being alerted, the real-life Kyle Matteson -- Minneapolis IT guy by day, concert junkie by night -- shepherded Questlove through the tech weeds. We'll spare you the wonkery, but Matteson helped salvage Questlove's tunes with advice, links, and screen-shots. Eventually, the pair retreated into the privacy of DMs to resolve the issue, and Questlove emerged an hour later with good news.

See:

@solace ftw!!!! You just helped Mn have a funky good time this weekend. Thank you to everyone for helping me — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 2, 2018

How, exactly, will Questlove make the saga worth Matteson's time, as promised? We hit up @solace's DMs, but he's yet to respond*. This much we do know: It seems City Pages' Best Tweeter now has Sunday plans involving Questlove.

See:

my pleasure. Thanks for being patient! Glad it was relatively painless/fast. See you Sunday! �� — kyle matteson (@solace) February 2, 2018

Does that mean Super Bowl tickets? Tonight Show tickets? Some ultra-swag-y VIP event? We'll update this post as soon as @solace hits us back. Thanks to Matteson's Twitter heroics, you can catch Questlove's Prince-honoring DJ set Friday night at the Dakota Jazz Club in downtown Minneapolis.

*Update: Matteson politely opted to keep his reward private.