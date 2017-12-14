But what if you'd like to pay quadruple those amounts? And attend the shows alongside wealthy out-of-towners? And endure torturous parking with jacked up rates?

The Super Bowl is here to help!

Disturbingly popular rockers Imagine Dragons (Feb. 1) and pop superstar Pink (Feb. 2) announced Super Bowl-coinciding concerts this week. Both are set for Nomadic Live!, the carpetbagging, 8,000-capacity venue brand that's occupying Minneapolis' Armory through the NFL's championship game on Feb. 4.

It'll cost ya $175 to see the Dragons and $225 to see Pink. A previously announced Jennifer Lopez concert on Feb. 3 is similarly exorbitant at $250.

Tempted? Check out this cool press release quote from Jack Murphy, president of Nomadic Entertainment Group and enthusiastic capitalizer of the word "the":

"The Big Game brings out the world’s greatest performers and NOMADIC LIVE! delivers the greatest platform for these acts to showcase their incredible talent and share an intimate moment with their fans. Delivering P!NK to join our already announced headline acts J LO and Imagine Dragons to concertgoers in Minneapolis means NOMADIC LIVE! will be THE epicenter for entertainment and THE hottest place leading up to the big game. Without a doubt, this delivers on our promise to bring the biggest performing acts in the entertainment world to the region."

So cool.

Over in Shakopee, at the co-called Club Nomadic (aka Mystic Lake Casino), you'll endure similar price gouging for more questionable acts: Chainsmokers (Feb. 1), Ellie Goulding and DJ Kygo (Feb. 2), Florida Georgia Line (Feb. 3), and Gwen Stefani (Feb. 4), the latter of which tops out at $1,500 per ticket.

It's almost like the Super Bowl is a playground for the ultra-rich that makes dubious promises about economic windfalls to the host city!

Anyway, you can buy tickets to Nomadic Live! shows here, and tickets to Club Nomadic shows here. Refinance your mortgage to afford 'em here.

In other Super Bowl news: Peasants can ride this Mississippi River-spanning zipline for $10, plus Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis' "Super Bowl Live" shows will provide loads of free music.