Absolutely.

Below you'll find all the mega-dollar concerts we could unearth in the Twin Cities. Keep in mind: Some of the highest price points reflect the cost of VIP tables, which seat multiple people. Still, you won't find bargains here, though you will find lots and lots of Cardi B.

Alternatively, you can opt to mingle with the peasants along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis for Super Bowl Live!, the Jimmy Jam/Terry Lewis-curated series of (mostly) Minnesota musicians -- click here for the full lineup.

$300-$40,000: Gucci Mane and Rallo (Feb. 1, Muse Event Center)

$500-$30,000: Playboy Super Bowl Party feat. Snoop Dogg (Feb. 3, Privé)

$150-$25,000: Road to Greatness Day Party feat. Twista (Feb. 1, Muse Event Center)

$800-$24,000: Maxim Super Bowl Party feat. Post Malone, DJ Marshmello, and Cardi B (Feb. 3, 360 Super Dome, a pop-up venue in downtown Minneapolis)

$600-$20,000: Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party feat. Migos, 21 Savage, and T-Pain (Feb. 2, International Market Square)

$130-$19,980: Migos (Feb. 3, Muse Event Center)

$309-$15,450: Black Bag Big Game Weekend feat. Gucci Mane, Young Thug, and Blac Chyna (Feb. 2, Privé)

$309-$15,450: Black Bag Big Game Weekend feat. Floyd Mayweather, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Fabolous (Feb. 4, Privé)

$309-$15,450: Black Bag Big Game Weekend feat. Fabolous and Blackbag LA (Feb. 2, Aqua)

$309-$15,450: Black Bag Big Game Weekend feat. Rick Ross and Young Dolph (Feb. 4, Aqua)

$125-$15,000: Flo Rida (Feb. 2, Rouge at the Lounge)

$125-$15,000: Busta Rhymes (Feb. 3, Rouge at the Lounge)

$300-$5,000: Jamie Foxx, Kaskade, RL Grime, DJ Diesel (aka Shaq!), and VICE (Feb. 2, Lumber Exchange Building)

$50-$5,000: Paul Oakenfold (Feb. 4, The Exchange)

$300-$3,000: G-Eazy, Afrojack, and Nick Cannon (Feb. 3, Lumber Exchange Building)

$500-$2,000: Future and Cardi B (Feb. 2, Myth)

$225-$1,750: Pink (Feb. 2, The Armory)

$250-$1,750: Jennifer Lopez (Feb. 3, The Armory)

$175-$1,000: Imagine Dragons (Feb. 1, The Armory)

$70-$785: The Night Before: Dave Matthews Band (Feb. 3, Xcel Energy Center)

$700: Taste of NFL Party with a Purpose feat. O.A.R. (Feb. 3, St. Paul RiverCentre)

$125-$348: Players Ball Extravaganza feat. Diddy, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Cardi B, G-Eazy, Busta Rhymes (Feb. 4, The Armory)

$150-$250: Cardi B (Feb. 1, Privé)

$249: Rick Ross, Lil Jon, and IRIE (Feb. 1, Lumber Exchange Building)

$89-$200: The Chainsmokers (Feb. 1, Mystic Lake)

$200: Florida Georgia Line (Feb. 3, Mystic Lake)

$69-$200: Gwen Stefani (Feb. 4, Mystic Lake)

$75-$150: Thursday Night Football: Old School Edition feat. Naughty by Nature (Feb. 1, Fine Line)

$59-$125: Kygo (Feb. 2, Mystic Lake)

$100: Plies and Trina (Jan. 31, Privé)

$100: DJ Infamous Super Bowl Viewing Party (Feb. 4, Stadium Bar and Grill)

$60-$80: Celebrating Prince with the New Power Generation (Feb. 2, Dakota Jazz Club)

$40-$80: Fabolous & Friends Day Party (Feb. 1, Privé)