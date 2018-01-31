Super Bowl celebs: A spotter's guide
Now that Super Bowl weekend is in full swing, celebs are arriving to entertain and be entertained.
While most of us plebs probably won't be going to the bigger star-studded shows, we can still play spot the famous person. Will Justin Timberlake grab a burger at your local McD's? Is that Marilyn Manson checking out the sale rack at the GAP? Maybe!
The following is our roundup of famous people who will be in town this weekend.
We realize this humble list isn't complete -- lots of celebrities will show up for the game (or the exclusive, expensive parties) without sending a press release -- but the following are sure things.
See some big shot we're missing, but who you expect to be hanging out with this week? Or better yet: see someone famous in the streets, the skyway, or the club? Help us keep track of who else is around in the comments.
Music:
Diddy
Cardi B
French Montana
Busta Rhymes
G-Eazy
DJ Khaled
Post Malone
Lil Wayne
Snoop Dogg
P!nk
Sting
Questlove
Migos
Future
Flo Rida
Brad Paisley
Marshmello
Gwen Stefani
Rick Ross
Ludacris
21 Savage
Biz Markie
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Kelly Clarkson
Justin Timberlake
Dave Matthews
Florida Georgia Line
Idina Menzel
Afrojack
Marilyn Manson
Imagine Dragon
Chainsmokers
Faith Evans
Paul Oakenfold
Freeway
Niykee Heaton
Naughty by Nature
Plies
Trina
Fabolous
Blac Chyna
Gucci Mane
Travis Scott
2 Chainz
TV and Movies:
Guy Fieri
Idris Elba
Jeff Bridges
Alyssa Milano
Nick Cannon
Bobby Flay
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Kevin Hart
Jimmy Fallon
Jessica Biel
Jamie Foxx
Jennifer Lopez
Lester Holt
Mandy Moore
Chrissy Metz
Sterling K. Brown
Milo Ventimiglia
Susan Kelechi Watson
Al Roker
Jenny McCarthy
Jo Ling Kent
Maria Menounos
Candace Cameron Bure
Joe Piscopo
Models:
Cindy Crawford
Giselle Bundchen
Sports:
Brett Favre
Floyd Mayweather
Shaq
Al Michaels
Cris Collinsworth
Dan Patrick
Rodney Harrison
Adrian Peterson
Tiki Barber
Tony Dungy
Julie Ertz
Michael Irvin
Greg Olsen
Terrell Owens
Dak Prescott
Daunte Culpepper
Travis Kelce
Josh Norman
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Randy Moss
Tim Tebow
Mike Greenberg
Adam Schefter
Ryan Leaf
