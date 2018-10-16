Sunfishing, bloody knuckles, and desert hallucinations in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

As we’ll see in this week’s Local Frames, they do.

Dance and music exist together and, often, because of each other. When the two art forms are combined in film, the result is intoxicating. Two of the videos we feature this week were conceived as collaborations between musicians and dancers. Let’s hope to see more explorations like this in the future.

Tony Bones – “Living that High Life” (PREMIERE)

Tony Bones takes to the lake for some relaxation in the video for “Living that High Life.” But he soon learns that catching sunfish and sipping Summit can come with a grave consequence. The story, brought to life by director Janke Handegaard of Morningside Films, mirrors Bones’s lyrics, showing how losing yourself in a good time isn’t an adequate coping mechanism for the real stresses of life.

Feather Thief – “Slip-Dodge”

A boxer’s bloodied knuckle dripping onto the floor is not the first image you’d conjure when hearing Feather Thief ’s cool, composed electro-pop, but it’s the visual metaphor AMH Creative chose for the video for “Slip-Dodge.” The song deals with Feather Thief’s attempts to suppress the darkest parts of himself, and so the image of him boxing with himself suits the mood of the song. In this scenario, there is no true victory and no true defeat—only the struggle.

Will Robinson – “F.D.Y.T.”

Like Hunter Thompson before him, Minneapolis psychedelic rapper Will Robinson took to the desert for some fear and loathing. He absconded with director Common Culture to the Mojave and proceeded to have a fantastical trip. The video for “F.D.Y.T.” (an acronym for “fuck did you think”) documents Robinson’s exploits; he raps himself into a sweaty stupor as the desert sun tortures the drugs out of his system.

Bijou Noir – “The Spine in Your Back”

Bijou Noir spends half of his time in Croatia, and he’s built strong relationships with the artists there, including dance company &M. Bijour Noir principal member Gus Watkins teamed with &M’s Andrea Solomun and Ema Janković as well as director Joseph Hyrkas to make an unnerving visual for “The Spine in Your Back.” In the words of Watkins, “The dance explores fractured identities, courage, rebellion and social pressure through the lens of powerful femininity.”

Sister Species – “Take It Easy,” “Mississippi,” and “In Orbit”

On September 26, Minneapolis chamber-pop band Sister Species hosted a night of music, film, and dance at the newly renovated Parkway Theater to celebrate the completion of their music video trio in collaboration with feminist dance duo Hiponymous and filmmakers LoonarCity. Those videos—”Take It Easy,” Mississippi,” and “In Orbit”—now been released online, and each uses Hiponymous’ poetic movements to punctuate the journey from vulnerability to self-acceptance. All three songs are from Sister Species’ upcoming record Heavy Things Do Move, which drops on November 29 with a gig at the Cedar.