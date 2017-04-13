Summer Set Fest 2017 lineup revealed: Zeds Dead, ZEDD, GRiZ, Run the Jewels
Fans of EDM and rap will be gettin' the Zed(d) out this summer in Somerset, Wisconsin.
The sixth annual Summer Set Music & Camping Festival announced its 2017 lineup late Thursday, and two electro heavies -- Zeds Dead (Fri.) and Zedd (Sat.), no relation -- are headlining the August 11-13 party alongside beatmaker GRiZ (Sun.). Also of note: hip-hop greats Run the Jewels, rap weirdos Die Antwoord, producer RL Grime, and many others.
VIP passes ($495.00) and regular passes ($189.50-$229.50) are already on sale at the fest's website. Single-day tickets will become available soon. Per always, Summer Set goes down at the Somerset Amphitheater, about an hour's drive northeast of the Twin Cities.
Here's our review from last year, "Summer Set 2016: Bro'd-out EDM carnival quakes Wisconsin with three days of bass."
And here's the entire 2017 lineup:
Audien
Bakermat
Big Wild
Bleep Bloop
Blu J
Datsik
Destructo
Die Antwoord
Ghastly
GRiZ
Herobust
Kasbo
Keys N Krates
Malaa
Ookay
Petit Biscuit
Playboi Carti
Porn and Chicken
Post Malone
RL Grime
Run The Jewels
Russ Liquid
Seven Lions
Slushii
Snails
Space Jesus
Ugly God
Vanic
Whethan
Wolfgang Gartner
Zedd
Zeds Dead
Zomboy
