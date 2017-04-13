Summer Set Fest 2017 lineup revealed: Zeds Dead, ZEDD, GRiZ, Run the Jewels

The sixth annual Summer Set Music & Camping Festival announced its 2017 lineup late Thursday, and two electro heavies -- Zeds Dead (Fri.) and Zedd (Sat.), no relation -- are headlining the August 11-13 party alongside beatmaker GRiZ (Sun.). Also of note: hip-hop greats Run the Jewels, rap weirdos Die Antwoord, producer RL Grime, and many others.

VIP passes ($495.00) and regular passes ($189.50-$229.50) are already on sale at the fest's website. Single-day tickets will become available soon. Per always, Summer Set goes down at the Somerset Amphitheater, about an hour's drive northeast of the Twin Cities.

Here's our review from last year, "Summer Set 2016: Bro'd-out EDM carnival quakes Wisconsin with three days of bass."

And here's the entire 2017 lineup:

Audien

Bakermat

Big Wild

Bleep Bloop

Blu J

Datsik

Destructo

Die Antwoord

Ghastly

GRiZ

Herobust

Kasbo

Keys N Krates

Malaa

Ookay

Petit Biscuit

Playboi Carti

Porn and Chicken

Post Malone

RL Grime

Run The Jewels

Russ Liquid

Seven Lions

Slushii

Snails

Space Jesus

Ugly God

Vanic

Whethan

Wolfgang Gartner

Zedd

Zeds Dead

Zomboy