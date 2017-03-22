Summer Alert! Memory Lanes Block Party rolls out 2017 lineup
At press time, it's 38 degrees. That's what makes Wednesday's roll out -- like a bowling ball, you see -- of the 2017 Memory Lanes Block Party such a warm, comforting thought: It's block party season, baby.
The Minneapolis bowling alley's annual live music bash is set to hit from May 27-28.
Wanna see the lineup? We've got the lineup. As always, it's a nice and diverse sample platter of local acts. Headliners include non-local Chicago soul-rocker JC Brooks (Saturday) and Twin Cities punk-rock greats Dillinger Four (Sunday). Entry cost is $5; RSVP on Facebook here.
Also happening on Memorial Day weekend: The massive Soundset Festival (lineup/ticket deets here).
Outdoor Stage (May 27, 3:30-10 p.m.)
9:15 p.m. JC Brooks
8 p.m. Sarah White
7 p.m. Crunchy Kids
6:10 p.m. P • PL
5:20 p.m. The Shackletons
4:30 p.m. Lady Lark
3:30 p.m. You Oughta Know
Indoor Stage (May 27, 9:45 p.m.-bar close)
Shannon Blowtorch
Sophia Eris
DJ Keezy
Hosted by Mica May
Outdoor Stage (May 28, 3:30-10 p.m.)
9:15 p.m. Dillinger Four
8:20 p.m. Birthday Suits
7:40 p.m. Monica LaPlante
7 p.m. Tony Peachka
6:20 p.m. Liquor Beats Winter
5:25 p.m. Crankshaft
4:30 p.m. Malamanya
3:30 p.m. Black Market Brass
Indoor Stage (May 28, 9:30 p.m.-bar close)
11:45 p.m. Nato Coles Live Band Karaoke
11 p.m. The Toxenes
10:15 p.m. Private Interests
9:30 p.m.Lady Heat DJs
