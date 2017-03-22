City Pages

Summer Alert! Memory Lanes Block Party rolls out 2017 lineup

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 by Jay Boller in Music
Remember Memory Lanes Block Party 2015? Facebook

At press time, it's 38 degrees. That's what makes Wednesday's roll out -- like a bowling ball, you see -- of the 2017 Memory Lanes Block Party such a warm, comforting thought: It's block party season, baby. 

The Minneapolis bowling alley's annual live music bash is set to hit from May 27-28.

Wanna see the lineup? We've got the lineup. As always, it's a nice and diverse sample platter of local acts. Headliners include non-local Chicago soul-rocker JC Brooks (Saturday) and Twin Cities punk-rock greats Dillinger Four (Sunday). Entry cost is $5; RSVP on Facebook here.

Also happening on Memorial Day weekend: The massive Soundset Festival (lineup/ticket deets here). 

Outdoor Stage (May 27, 3:30-10 p.m.)
9:15 p.m. JC Brooks
8 p.m. Sarah White 
7 p.m. Crunchy Kids
6:10 p.m.  P • PL
​5:20 p.m.  The Shackletons
4:30 p.m.​ Lady Lark
​3:30 p.m.  You Oughta Know

Indoor Stage (May 27, 9:45 p.m.-bar close)
Shannon Blowtorch
Sophia Eris
DJ Keezy
Hosted by Mica May

Outdoor Stage (May 28, 3:30-10 p.m.)
9:15 p.m. Dillinger Four
8:20 p.m.  Birthday Suits
7:40 p.m.  Monica LaPlante
7 p.m. Tony Peachka
6:20 p.m.  Liquor Beats Winter
5:25 p.m.  Crankshaft
​4:30 p.m.  Malamanya
3:30 p.m.  Black Market Brass

Indoor Stage (May 28, 9:30 p.m.-bar close)
11:45 p.m.  Nato Coles Live Band Karaoke
11 p.m. The Toxenes
10:15 p.m.  Private Interests
9:30 p.m.Lady Heat DJs

