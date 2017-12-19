Student 1 aces art class in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

It’s incredible to think that we’ve published 255 videos from Minnesota musicians across 51 entries in this series this year. Next week, I’ll comb through those previous columns and put together some post-Christmas highlights for you to snack on, but for now, I just want to take a moment to be grateful.

The 255 videos that made it here were only a slice of the thousands submitted to me in 2017. It’s unfortunate that we don’t have the bandwidth to publish every single video made in our state every single week, but keep on submitting. You’ll crack the top 5 before long.

Student 1 ft. Psymun - “Paint”

Backpack-wearing rapper Student 1 captured the hearts of the Twin Cities during this year's Picked to Click voting, finishing ninth in a tight contest despite never having released a video. Now the energetic young talent rectifies that with the CMNCLTR-directed “Paint.” Taking the song’s name to literal ends, Stu splashes bright colors all around the set while rapping over Psymun’s buzzsaw of a beat.

Suzie - “Dear God”

Eccentric garage rockers Suzie released their latest LP Deluxe back in August, and they’ve been relatively quiet since then. Their November single “Dear God” didn’t make the album, but it deserves a second look as it forecasts good things from Mark Ritsema’s fur-coat-loving project in 2018. Director of photography Niya Dela Pena captures the track’s sweet nostalgia of in candid, vintage-style shots cut together to resemble a home video.

Vibration Corporation - “Paid Time Off”

It’s the time of the year when everyone is taking some much-deserved PTO. Even the nuns, it turns out. In their video for “Paid Time Off,” oddball Minneapolis funk-rap band Vibration Corporation imagine just what a nun might do with a free weekday. Spencer Knott’s fun-loving video embodies the spirit of “Paid Time Off” to hilarious ends. If you’re not jamming to this one while you ignore your work inbox, you’re doing it wrong.

Hot Date - “MN Goddess”

Falling in love in Minnesota is easy, as the St. Paul folk band Hot Date can attest. Their latest single “MN Goddess” celebrates the uniqueness of the women in the North Star State, extolling the virtues of the archetype over grand strings. Though the song is something of a marketing ploy , it’s the type of parochial praise Minnesotans love to hear. “MN Goddess” comes from Hot Date’s EP Spaces, out in January.

Speakeasy - “Act II”

When Osseo rap group Coldhearted Ent broke up earlier this year, rapper Blair Smith was left on his own to figure out how to go on. Reborn as Speakeasy , he promises that “Act II” is only a preview of what listeners can expect from the solo album he’s cooking up for February 5,. On the song, Speak discusses the difficulty of starting all over again, gritting his teeth with determination as he raps over the J Law-produced beat.