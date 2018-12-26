Street Style: Third Thursday at the Mia on December 20

26, Analyst

What are you wearing?

Tom Ford glasses, archival Raf Simons knitted sweater, vintage Burberry button-up, Helmut Lang denim jacket, vintage belt, Nordstrom dress pants, and Ferragamo loafers.

Describe your style:

Vintage prep meets 2020 underground.

Max May Samson Melkamu

What style trend do you hope gets left behind in 2018?

Tactical chest rigs.

What was your favorite purchase from 2018?

The sweater I’m wearing right now.

Rodney Alan

57, Barista

What are you wearing?

Side-zipped black pants from Jaclyn Smith, vintage thrifted scarf, black sneakers by Ben Sherman, and faux fur Alpine Studio Jacket.

Describe your style:

Androgynous, vintage with a splash of color, and patterns, patterns, patterns.

What style trend are you hoping stays for 2019?

I wear what makes me feel good and don’t follow trends, so I hope authenticity.

Your best style advice:

Wear what makes you feel good.

Yione Hollins

Matt Muraoka

27, Special education assistant

What are you wearing?

Target floral blazer, Torrid jeans, Route 21 velvet boots.

Describe your style:

Comfortable, convenient, sultry biker.

What style trend do you hope gets left behind in 2018?

Chokers. I cannot wear them anymore.

Rodney Alan

Who is your biggest style icon?

I love Grace Jones; her style feels so effortless.

Matt Muraoka

26, Graphic Designer

What are you wearing?

Red sued jacket by PRMT, collaboration hoodie by Hidden Faces and PRMT, Edwin checkered pants, Porsche design boots and Philip Plein studded belt.

Describe your style:

Yione Hollins

DIY, most of my clothes are made by me

and or one of my friends.

What trend are you hoping stays in style for 2019?

Bootleg streetwear culture that reappropriates with the purpose of teaching rather than

just stealing.

What was your favorite purchase from 2018?

My Boot Boy Biz shirt honoring the works of Antoni Gaudi.