Stone Arch Bridge Festival unveils 2018 lineup

What can you expect at the free fest along the downtown riverfront? Dozens of live music performances over three stages, for starters. Also on tap: art, food, beer, family-friendly activities, and a classic car show. Ol' dad -- one of two key stakeholders during dads 'n' grads season -- might especially dig the latter event, as it runs through Father's Day Weekend.

But enough speculating! Here are the cold, hard facts of SABF '18:

Friday, June 15

Cities 97 Stage

(Water Power Park)

7 p.m. Murzik

8:30 p.m. Rogue Valley

Saturday, June 16

Cities 97 Stage

(Water Power Park)

11 a.m. MN Sinfonia

1 p.m. Hot Pink Hangover

2:10 p.m. The Von Tramps

3:20 p.m. Mild Manner

4:30 p.m. Yesterdawn

5:40 p.m. Larry Wish & His Guys

6:50 p.m. Rich Mattson & the Northstars

8 p.m. Purple Funk Metropolis

9:15 p.m. Jack Klatt

Star Tribune Stage

(in Father Hennepin Park)

9 a.m YogaFit (free class)

2:15 p.m. Wilkinson James

3:15 p.m. Prairie Fire Lady Choir

4:15 p.m. Lena Elizabeth

5:15 p.m. Emily Haavik & the 35s

6:15 p.m. One Ukulele

Family Activities Stage

(In Father Hennepin Park)



12 p.m. Teatro del Pueblo

1 p.m. Family Yoga (free)

3 p.m. Family Yoga (free)

City Pages Stage

(Under the Central Avenue Bridge.)

12:15 p.m. Alex Schneider

1:15 p.m. Brooke Elizabeth

2:15 p.m. Graham Earley

3:15 p.m. Dan Israel

4:15 p.m. M French

5:15 p.m. Jeff Krause

6:15 p.m. Wendy C Johnson

Sunday, June 17

Cities 97 Stage

(Water Power Park)

11 a.m. School of Rock St. Paul

12 p.m. Loud Sun

1 p.m. RLGDPPL

2:05 p.m. The Fontanelles

3:10 p.m. The Ultrasounds

4:15 p.m. The Usual Things

Star Tribune Stage

(in Father Hennepin Park)

9 a.m. YogaFit (free class)

10 a.m. Ugly Tie 5k KOOLdown with KOOL 108

1:15 p.m. 10th Wave

2:15 p.m. Peter Lochner

3:15 p.m. The Long Odds

4:15 p.m. Kind Country

Family Activities Stage

(In Father Hennepin Park)

12 p.m. The Jolly Pops

1 p.m. Family Yoga (free)

3 p.m. Family Yoga (free)

City Pages Stage

(Under the Central Avenue Bridge)

11:15 a.m. Charlie Vail

12:15 p.m. Bob & Lynn Dixon

1:15 p.m. Julia Christi Ann

2:15 p.m. Gentleman Speaker

3:15 p.m. Nikki & the Ruemates

4:15 p.m. Glen Helgeson