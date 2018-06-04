Stone Arch Bridge Festival unveils 2018 lineup
Good news, everybody: The Stone Arch Bridge -- a Minneapolis landmark that recently faced closure due to lack of repair funds -- will remain open for the foreseeable future. That's great news for the annual Stone Arch Bridge Festival, which announced details for its June 15-17 run late last Friday.
What can you expect at the free fest along the downtown riverfront? Dozens of live music performances over three stages, for starters. Also on tap: art, food, beer, family-friendly activities, and a classic car show. Ol' dad -- one of two key stakeholders during dads 'n' grads season -- might especially dig the latter event, as it runs through Father's Day Weekend.
But enough speculating! Here are the cold, hard facts of SABF '18:
Friday, June 15
Cities 97 Stage
(Water Power Park)
7 p.m. Murzik
8:30 p.m. Rogue Valley
Saturday, June 16
Cities 97 Stage
(Water Power Park)
11 a.m. MN Sinfonia
1 p.m. Hot Pink Hangover
2:10 p.m. The Von Tramps
3:20 p.m. Mild Manner
4:30 p.m. Yesterdawn
5:40 p.m. Larry Wish & His Guys
6:50 p.m. Rich Mattson & the Northstars
8 p.m. Purple Funk Metropolis
9:15 p.m. Jack Klatt
Star Tribune Stage
(in Father Hennepin Park)
9 a.m YogaFit (free class)
2:15 p.m. Wilkinson James
3:15 p.m. Prairie Fire Lady Choir
4:15 p.m. Lena Elizabeth
5:15 p.m. Emily Haavik & the 35s
6:15 p.m. One Ukulele
Family Activities Stage
(In Father Hennepin Park)
12 p.m. Teatro del Pueblo
1 p.m. Family Yoga (free)
3 p.m. Family Yoga (free)
City Pages Stage
(Under the Central Avenue Bridge.)
12:15 p.m. Alex Schneider
1:15 p.m. Brooke Elizabeth
2:15 p.m. Graham Earley
3:15 p.m. Dan Israel
4:15 p.m. M French
5:15 p.m. Jeff Krause
6:15 p.m. Wendy C Johnson
Sunday, June 17
Cities 97 Stage
(Water Power Park)
11 a.m. School of Rock St. Paul
12 p.m. Loud Sun
1 p.m. RLGDPPL
2:05 p.m. The Fontanelles
3:10 p.m. The Ultrasounds
4:15 p.m. The Usual Things
Star Tribune Stage
(in Father Hennepin Park)
9 a.m. YogaFit (free class)
10 a.m. Ugly Tie 5k KOOLdown with KOOL 108
1:15 p.m. 10th Wave
2:15 p.m. Peter Lochner
3:15 p.m. The Long Odds
4:15 p.m. Kind Country
Family Activities Stage
(In Father Hennepin Park)
12 p.m. The Jolly Pops
1 p.m. Family Yoga (free)
3 p.m. Family Yoga (free)
City Pages Stage
(Under the Central Avenue Bridge)
11:15 a.m. Charlie Vail
12:15 p.m. Bob & Lynn Dixon
1:15 p.m. Julia Christi Ann
2:15 p.m. Gentleman Speaker
3:15 p.m. Nikki & the Ruemates
4:15 p.m. Glen Helgeson