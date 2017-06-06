The annual Stone Arch Bridge Festival -- a Father's Day weekend tradition for 23 years -- just rolled out its 2017 entertainment lineup. As always, you can expect art, live music, a classic car show, beer, food, and more along the Mississippi River across from downtown Minneapolis. The June 16-18 fest is free, save for the ticketed beer sampler events.

Musically, we've got local indie-folk duo Peter Wolf Crier kicking things off the evening of Friday, June 16. Twin Cities faves like Erik Koskinen, Fairfax, AK, Crankshaft, Courtney Yasmineh, and Minnesota Sinfonia will perform Saturday and Sunday.

View the complete lineup below; for more info, visit the SABF website.

Friday, June 16



Cities 97 Stage

(On Water Power Park)



5 p.m. Gates Open

6 p.m. Zingrays

7:15 p.m. Jake Jones

8:30 p.m. Peter Wolf Crier



Saturday, June 17

Pop Art! Car Show (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Stone Arch Beer Sampler (1 p.m.-4 p.m.)



Cities 97 Stage

(On Water Power Park)



12:15 p.m. St. Paul Youth Dance Company

1:20 p.m. Radiochurch

2:25 p.m. Warren Thomas Fenzi (WTF)

3:30 p.m. David Gerald Sutton

4:35 p.m. Tall, Tall Mountain

5:40 p.m. Johnny Rey

6:45 p.m. The Plott Hounds

8 p.m. Jackson & the Roosters

9:15 p.m. Erik Koskinen



City Pages Stage

(Under the Central Avenue Bridge)



12:15 p.m. Bob & Lynn Dixon

2:15 p.m. Kendrick Koh

3:15 p.m. Maya Dengel

4:15 p.m. Billy Johnson

5:15 p.m. Paul Seeba

6:15 p.m. Matt Hannah



Star Tribune Stage

(In Father Hennepin Park)



11 a.m. YogaFit (FREE class)

12:15 p.m. Peter Lochner

1:15 p.m. Mike Michel

2:15 p.m. Ben Cook Feltz

3:15 p.m. Kate Lynch & Her Most Excellent Fellows

4:15 p.m. Kaleidoscope Effect

5:15 p.m. Leslie Rich & the Rocket Soul Choir

6:15 p.m. Gambler’s Daughter



Family Activities Stage

(In Father Hennepin Park)



12:30 p.m. UniProShow: Unicycling Unicorn

2 p.m. Interact Theater

3 p.m. UniProShow: Unicycling Unicorn

4 p.m. Interact Theater

5 p.m. UniProShow: Unicycling Unicorn



Sunday, June 18

Pop Art! Car Show (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Stone Arch Beer Sampler (1 p.m.-4 p.m.)

Cities 97 Stage

(On Water Power Park)



12 p.m. Black Isles Bellydance

1 p.m. Machete Boom Betty

2:05 p.m. AYVAH

3:10 p.m. Billy Dankert & the Sanchos Four

4:15 p.m. FAIRFAX, AK

City Pages Stage

(Under the Central Avenue Bridge)



12:15 p.m. The Home Fires

1:15 p.m. Blue Groove

2:15 p.m. Dan Israel

3:15 p.m. Footfall

4:15 p.m. Crankshaft



Star Tribune Stage

(In Father Hennepin Park)



11 a.m. YogaFit (FREE class)

1:15 p.m. J. Briozo

2:15 p.m. Shoop!

3:15 p.m. Dave Sandersfeld

4:15 p.m. Courtney Yasmineh Band



Family Activities Stage

(In Father Hennepin Park)



12 p.m. MN Sinfonia

1:30 p.m. Interact Theater

2 p.m. UniProShow: Unicycling Unicorn

4 p.m. UniProShow: Unicycling Unicorn