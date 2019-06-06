Stone Arch Bridge Fest reveals 2019 lineup + activities

And it's poised to get even better: The Stone Arch Bridge Festival just revealed details for its annual Father's Day weekend bash along the St. Anthony Main-area riverfront in Minneapolis.

Will there be 25 live performances atop two stages from June 14-16? Absolutely. Will there be work from 200-plus artists, family-friendly activities, food, beer, and a classic car show aimed at dads with traditional dad interests? You better believe it. You might be asking yourself: Will this year feature the debut of a Vintage and Vinyl Market, where shoppers can browse clothes, decor, and records while DJs spin tunes and Can Can Wonderland provides games? As it turns out, yes! (Click here for $10 tickets to June 14's sneak-peak event.)

As always, the Stone Arch Bridge Fest is free. Things kick off Friday evening with killer Tom Petty tribute act All Tomorrow's Petty plus Americana rocker Sam Cassidy. Here's the complete music lineup:

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Kick-Off Concert

Star Tribune Stage in Fr. Hennepin Park (near the Stone Arch Bridge)

6 p.m. Beer Garden opens

7 p.m. Sam Cassidy

8:30 p.m. All Tomorrow’s Petty

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Star Tribune Stage in Father Hennepin Park

1 p.m. John Swardson

2:10 p.m. Collapsing Stars

3:20 p.m. Joe Kelly

4:30 p.m. Jake Jones

5:40 p.m. The Short Fuses

After Hours Concert

Star Tribune Stage in Fr. Hennepin Park

7 p.m. Ice Palace

8 p.m. Tacky Annie

9 p.m. The Violet Nines

Cities 97.1 Stage Under the Central Avenue Bridge

11:15 a.m. Bob & Lynn Dixon

12:15 p.m. Alex Tulp

1:15 p.m. Jason Edward

2:15 pm Tortuga!

3:15 p.m. Greg Byers

4:15 p.m. Holy Hannah!

6:15 p.m. Syvers

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Star Tribune Stage in Father Hennepin Park

12 p.m. Stephanie Claussen

1 p.m. Peter Lochner

2:05 p.m. YoJimbo Jazz

3:10 p.m. Maygen Lacey & The Birdwatchers

4:15 p.m. M.T. Foyer

Cities 97 Stage under the Central Avenue Bridge

12:15 p.m. Leonoris Causa

1:15 p.m. Tori Evans

2:15 p.m. Dan Israel

3:15 p.m. Luke LeBlanc Trio

4:15 p.m. Lacey Guck