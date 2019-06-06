Stone Arch Bridge Fest reveals 2019 lineup + activities
Folks, is it just me, or is this best dads 'n' grads season in recent memory? Grads graduating, dads daduating -- how sweet it is!
And it's poised to get even better: The Stone Arch Bridge Festival just revealed details for its annual Father's Day weekend bash along the St. Anthony Main-area riverfront in Minneapolis.
Will there be 25 live performances atop two stages from June 14-16? Absolutely. Will there be work from 200-plus artists, family-friendly activities, food, beer, and a classic car show aimed at dads with traditional dad interests? You better believe it. You might be asking yourself: Will this year feature the debut of a Vintage and Vinyl Market, where shoppers can browse clothes, decor, and records while DJs spin tunes and Can Can Wonderland provides games? As it turns out, yes! (Click here for $10 tickets to June 14's sneak-peak event.)
As always, the Stone Arch Bridge Fest is free. Things kick off Friday evening with killer Tom Petty tribute act All Tomorrow's Petty plus Americana rocker Sam Cassidy. Here's the complete music lineup:
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Kick-Off Concert
Star Tribune Stage in Fr. Hennepin Park (near the Stone Arch Bridge)
6 p.m. Beer Garden opens
7 p.m. Sam Cassidy
8:30 p.m. All Tomorrow’s Petty
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Star Tribune Stage in Father Hennepin Park
1 p.m. John Swardson
2:10 p.m. Collapsing Stars
3:20 p.m. Joe Kelly
4:30 p.m. Jake Jones
5:40 p.m. The Short Fuses
After Hours Concert
Star Tribune Stage in Fr. Hennepin Park
7 p.m. Ice Palace
8 p.m. Tacky Annie
9 p.m. The Violet Nines
Cities 97.1 Stage Under the Central Avenue Bridge
11:15 a.m. Bob & Lynn Dixon
12:15 p.m. Alex Tulp
1:15 p.m. Jason Edward
2:15 pm Tortuga!
3:15 p.m. Greg Byers
4:15 p.m. Holy Hannah!
6:15 p.m. Syvers
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Star Tribune Stage in Father Hennepin Park
12 p.m. Stephanie Claussen
1 p.m. Peter Lochner
2:05 p.m. YoJimbo Jazz
3:10 p.m. Maygen Lacey & The Birdwatchers
4:15 p.m. M.T. Foyer
Cities 97 Stage under the Central Avenue Bridge
12:15 p.m. Leonoris Causa
1:15 p.m. Tori Evans
2:15 p.m. Dan Israel
3:15 p.m. Luke LeBlanc Trio
4:15 p.m. Lacey Guck