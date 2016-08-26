Stevie Wonder dined at Jax Cafe last night

Here's what Jax owner Bill Kozlak Jr. shared with City Pages:

Stevie dined for a "wonderful four hours" with a small group of friends.

He's a "super nice gentleman" who posed for photos with guests.

He might have had chicken.

When asked whether Stevie said anything about appearing at the "Unite in Purple" Prince tribute Friday at the Minnesota State Fair, Kozlak said he "didn’t tip [his] hat."

Here's another shot of Wonder dining at Jax, this one featuring, from left to right, Kozlak Jr. with children Billy, Bella, Ava:

There's nothing to suggest Stevie Wonder will hit the state fair tonight, but wouldn't it be lovely?

"I use Stevie Wonder as an inspiration, whom I look up to a great deal, just for the way that he crafted music and his connection to the spirit," Prince told Larry King in 1999.

The love was mutual.

"[Prince] was a great musician -- he loved music, he loved playing his instrument. And, you know, the times that we did jam together were amazing," Wonder told CNN days after Prince's death in April. One such jam took place inside the White House last year.

We asked fair officials if a Wonder appearance is possible.

“[Stevie Wonder appearing in the Twin Cities] is news to us; we have absolutely no word," spokesperson Danielle Dullinger tells City Pages. "Not saying it couldn't happen.”

Let the rumor mill churn!

This much we know: In March, the Billboard Music Awards hosted Wonder and Madonna for a controversial live Prince tribute. Wonder ended his 27-year Twin Cities concert drought last year, and our reviewer said the Target Center show was, "the work of a man who demands a lot from his music, and who encourages us to do likewise."