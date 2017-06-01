Stevie Nicks, Garrison Keillor added to 2017 State Fair Grandstand lineup

The bescarved and beguiling Stevie Nicks, currently whisking about the globe on her 24 Karat Gold Tour, will bring her arcane magicks to the State Fair Grandstand on August 25, less than a year after she enchanted the Xcel last December.

Also announced today was The Minnesota Show on September 1, hosted by the very-bad-at-being-retired Garrison Keillor, who is the opposite of a witch (and no, I definitely do not mean a warlock). Incidentally the 2017 State Fair Concert Series is being sponsored by Sleep Number, and please feel free to finish that joke yourself.

Nicks tix are $90, $74 and $49 and go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Minnesota Show with Garrison Keillor are $36 and $28 and go on sale two hours later, noon on June 9. You can order the aforementioned tickets through etix.com or by using the telephone and calling 800-514-3849. Or, if the weather's nice, head out to the State Fair ticket office and buy 'em in person.

These latest two additions join the already announced State Fair Grandstand lineup for the year: Nickelback with perhaps even Nicklebackier opener Daughtry (Aug. 24), professional joke purveyor Jim Gaffigan (Aug. 26), Toby Keith with 3 Doors Down (Aug. 27 -- check first to see if women are allowed admission), distinguished pop elder Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Aug. 28), distinguished rock elder John Mellencamp with Carlene Carter (Aug. 29), a cappella menace Pentatonix (Aug. 30), abtastic R&B vet Usher (Aug. 31), the MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals (Sept. 3), and Nashville smoothie Sam Hunt with LANCO and Ryan Follese (Sept. 4).