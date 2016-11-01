St. Paul's renovated Palace Theatre books first music act

The Russian-born, New York City-raised folk-pop singer will arrive March 26 at the 100-year-old, 2,800-capacity former vaudeville/movie house in downtown St. Paul. Tickets ($51) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via First Avenue and ETix.

“I’ve been salivating for 15 years to get this amazing space open again,” St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman told the Star Tribune in February of the Palace. The theater -- which is roughly the size of Northrop Auditorium in Minneapolis -- is co-managed by Minneapolis music institution First Avenue.

Spektor, 36, is a smart first booking for the Palace, as her appeal splits the difference between the tastes of Pitchfork loyalists and Cities 97 listeners. She'll be stopping by in support of September's Remember Us to Life, her seventh full-length album.

Wanna relate culturally to your parents, if ever so briefly? Point out that they know a Regina Spektor track -- "You've Got Time," the Orange Is the New Black theme song!

At this point, you might be saying to yourself: That's all well and good, City Pages, but what does the damn theater look like? Easy, buddy! We'll let this sweet photo from the Strib's Aaron Lavinsky clear that up: