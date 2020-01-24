"We made the difficult decision to take this year off in order to assess what Soundset will become in the new decade," organizer Rhymesayers Entertainment said in a statement issued Friday morning.

Why is this happening? Unclear!

In today's statement, posted in full below, organizers described Soundset 2019 as "monumental." Attendance has topped 30,000 each year since 2014, according to Soundset's website. We've reached out for additional details. This much we do know: As it announced the Soundset news, Minneapolis-based record label Rhymesayers also teased a 25th anniversary event slated for sometime in 2020.

Soundset began humbly in the Metrodome parking lot in 2008, graduated to Shakopee's Canterbury Park the following year, and eventually settled at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in 2016. Each year the acts got bigger and bigger, with Lil Wayne, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, DMX, and, per tradition, Rhymesayers' own Atmosphere topping last year's bill.

To our Soundset family, friends and partners:

Following twelve successful years, we are officially announcing today that Soundset will not take place in 2020.

We made the difficult decision to take this year off in order to assess what Soundset will become in the new decade. Since 2008, we have refused to compromise on any detail of Soundset, upholding the highest standards to provide fans, artists, partners, and crew with an exceptional experience. In 2020, we will focus that same love and dedication on a celebration event for the Rhymesayers 25th Anniversary set to take place later this year.

Since the beginning, Soundset has brought a diverse lineup of national and local Twin Cities artists together for a one-day celebration that represents Hip Hop culture in Minnesota. It included elements of rapping, deejaying, breaking, graffiti, live production, skateboarding and car culture--all curated by Rhymesayers.

Last year, we enjoyed monumental performances and received some of the most positive feedback in Soundset’s history from both fans and the community. Together, we created something special. The past twelve years have left all of us with memories that will last a lifetime--and we are just getting started. To our fans, artists, and hometown, we invite you to join us as we begin the next chapter in the Rhymesayers story.

We would like to thank everyone who ever attended Soundset; through three different locations, extreme weather conditions, and hundreds of live performances, it has been unforgettable. We sincerely appreciate the artists, the partners, the crew, and most importantly, the fans who continue to make everything we do possible. We hope to see you all at the Rhymesayers anniversary celebration later this year!

Peace, love and gratitude. Rain or shine.

– Soundset Festival, Rhymesayers Entertainment, Rose Presents