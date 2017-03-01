Soundset Music Fest 2017 lineup: Travis Scott, Lauryn Hill, T.I., Gucci Mane, Mac Miller
Rhymesayers Entertainment revealed names for its 10th annual Soundset Music Festival on Wednesday morning.
Here's what Soundset -- which is officially being billed as the world's largest one-day hip-hop fest -- will look like in 2017:
- Atmosphere
- Travis Scott
- Lauryn Hill
- T.I.
- Gucci Mane
- Mac Miller
- Kevin Gates
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Pusha T
- Brother Ali
- D.R.A.M.
- Ty Dolla Sign
- P.O.S
- Thestand4rd
- Dr. Octagon
- Aminé
- Talib Kweli
- Denzel Curry
- Mod Sun
- Pete Rock
- Dave East
- 070 Shake
- Sa-Roc
- ZULUZULUU
- Invisbl Skratch Piklz
- Peanut Butter Wolf
- Stretch and Bobbito
- Nazeem & Spencer Joles
- Oswin Benjamin
- Sophia Eris
- J. Plaza
- Monalisa
- Horrorshow
- Black Liquid
- DJ TIIIIIIIIIIP
- DJ Fleg
- Last Word
- DJ Keezy
- Booka B.
Atmosphere headlines every year, so no surprise there. The depth of big names is notable. Buzzy upstarts like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and D.R.A.M. intermingle nicely with vets like Lauryn Hill, T.I., and Pusha T. Also, fresh-outta-prison Gucci Mane rules. Locally, we've got the return of supergroup Thestand4rd, plus Brother Ali, P.O.S, 2016 Picked to Click winners ZULUZULUU, and more.
Soundset goes down May 28 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Tickets -- $78 general admission; $198 VIP -- go on sale 11 a.m. Friday via Front Gate Tickets and in-store at Fifth Element in Minneapolis.
Click here to read our glowing review of Soundset 2016, the very first installment held at the fairgrounds. The annual music fest is Minnesota's best, if we're to believe City Pages.
