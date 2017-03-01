Soundset Music Fest 2017 lineup: Travis Scott, Lauryn Hill, T.I., Gucci Mane, Mac Miller

Here's what Soundset -- which is officially being billed as the world's largest one-day hip-hop fest -- will look like in 2017:

Atmosphere

Travis Scott

Lauryn Hill

T.I.

Gucci Mane

Mac Miller

Kevin Gates

Lil Uzi Vert

Pusha T

Brother Ali

D.R.A.M.

Ty Dolla Sign

P.O.S

Thestand4rd

Dr. Octagon

Aminé

Talib Kweli

Denzel Curry

Mod Sun

Pete Rock

Dave East

070 Shake

Sa-Roc

ZULUZULUU

Invisbl Skratch Piklz

Peanut Butter Wolf

Stretch and Bobbito

Nazeem & Spencer Joles

Oswin Benjamin

Sophia Eris

J. Plaza

Monalisa

Horrorshow

Black Liquid

DJ TIIIIIIIIIIP

DJ Fleg

Last Word

DJ Keezy

Booka B.

Atmosphere headlines every year, so no surprise there. The depth of big names is notable. Buzzy upstarts like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and D.R.A.M. intermingle nicely with vets like Lauryn Hill, T.I., and Pusha T. Also, fresh-outta-prison Gucci Mane rules. Locally, we've got the return of supergroup Thestand4rd, plus Brother Ali, P.O.S, 2016 Picked to Click winners ZULUZULUU, and more.

Soundset goes down May 28 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Tickets -- $78 general admission; $198 VIP -- go on sale 11 a.m. Friday via Front Gate Tickets and in-store at Fifth Element in Minneapolis.

