Soundset 2019 lineup announced: Lil Wayne, SZA, G-Eazy, Run the Jewels

There’s no arguing with the annual rap festival’s headliners, Lil Wayne and SZA. And the two main stages will also offer powerhouse duo Run the Jewels, rising stars Doja Cat and Trippie Redd, honored rap veterans like DMX, Rhymesayers faves Prof and Dem Atlas, and, well, G-Eazy.

Over on the smaller Atmosphere and Friends Stage, you get to see a reunited Black Star and the brilliant young rapper Tierra Whack, as well as locals as up-and-coming as Dua Saleh and as established as Dessa.

Once again, the Rhymesayers’ festival will take place at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on the Sunday before Memorial Day. This year that’s May 26. Tickets are on sale now over here.

Here’s the complete lineup

Minneapolis Stage

Lil Wayne

G-Eazy

Lil Uzi Vert

DMX

Prof

Dem Atlas

Taylor Bennett

DJ Keezy

St. Paul Stage

SZA

Run the Jewels

Beast Coast

Doja Cat

Buddy

Dounia

Atmosphere and Friends Stage

Atmosphere

Black Star

Tech9ine

Royce Da 5’9”

Bas

YBN Cordae

Tierra Whack

Sa-Roc

Epic Beard Men

B.A.G.

Taylor J

Cashinova

Student 1

Dua Saleh

Kevin Beacham

Essential Elements Stage

DJ Spinderella

Just Blaze

Cut Chemist

DJ Abilities

Last Word

DV One

DJ Precyse

Lisa Vasequez

Psymun

Mickey Breeze