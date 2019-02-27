Soundset 2019 lineup announced: Lil Wayne, SZA, G-Eazy, Run the Jewels
We have some incredibly unshocking and unstartling news for you all: The 2019 Soundset lineup is pretty damn great.
There’s no arguing with the annual rap festival’s headliners, Lil Wayne and SZA. And the two main stages will also offer powerhouse duo Run the Jewels, rising stars Doja Cat and Trippie Redd, honored rap veterans like DMX, Rhymesayers faves Prof and Dem Atlas, and, well, G-Eazy.
Over on the smaller Atmosphere and Friends Stage, you get to see a reunited Black Star and the brilliant young rapper Tierra Whack, as well as locals as up-and-coming as Dua Saleh and as established as Dessa.
Once again, the Rhymesayers’ festival will take place at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on the Sunday before Memorial Day. This year that’s May 26. Tickets are on sale now over here.
Read our review of Soundset 2018 here, and check out our photo gallery here.
Here’s the complete lineup
Minneapolis Stage
Lil Wayne
G-Eazy
Lil Uzi Vert
DMX
Prof
Dem Atlas
Taylor Bennett
DJ Keezy
St. Paul Stage
SZA
Run the Jewels
Beast Coast
Doja Cat
Buddy
Dounia
Atmosphere and Friends Stage
Atmosphere
Black Star
Tech9ine
Royce Da 5’9”
Bas
YBN Cordae
Tierra Whack
Sa-Roc
Epic Beard Men
B.A.G.
Taylor J
Cashinova
Student 1
Dua Saleh
Kevin Beacham
Essential Elements Stage
DJ Spinderella
Just Blaze
Cut Chemist
DJ Abilities
Last Word
DV One
DJ Precyse
Lisa Vasequez
Psymun
Mickey Breeze