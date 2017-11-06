Now in its 18th year, the annual festival of film and music will screen over 20 movies at the newly expanded Trylon Cinema and at Bryant Lake Bowl from November 8-12, while hosting a slew of related events.

The highlight of this year’s installment is a screening of director Penelope Spheeris’ complete The Decline of Western Civilization trilogy, accompanied by two Q&As with the director and a meet and greet.

Other events include a special Transmission dance party, a pair of happy hours, a bowling event at Bryant Lake Bowl, a farewell to the Triple Rock Social Club, and a roundtable with local music writers Danny Sigelman, Cyn Collins, Jim Walsh, Chris Riemenschneider, and Andrea Swensson, all of whom published books in the past year.

Here’s the complete calendar of Sound Unseen events.

Wednesday, November 8

Sound Unseen Happy Hour

Where: Muddy Waters

When: 4-6 p.m

The Decline of Western Civilization: Part I

With: Director Penelope Spheeris (intro and Q & A)

Where: Trylon Cinema

When: 7 p.m.

Tickets: $12/$15

The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years

With: Director Penelope Spheeris (intro only)

Where: Trylon Cinema

When: 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $12/$15

Transmission

Where: James Ballentine VFW

When: 10-2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday, November 9

Meet and greet and in conversation with Penelope Spheeris

Where: The Hook & Ladder

When: 5-6:30 p.m.

Cost: $0

The Decline of Western Civilization: Part III

With: Director Penelope Spheeris (intro and Q&A)

Where: Trylon Cinema

When: 7 p.m.

Tickets: $12/$15

When God Sleeps (Film in Competition)

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl

When 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

Sound Unseen vs. the World Bowling Extravaganza

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl

When: 9-11 p.m.

Tickets: $2 (w/ticket stub)

The Public Image Is Rotten

Where: Trylon Cinema

When: 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

The World Is Mine with short film Sound of the Future: Haiti

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl

When: 9:45 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

Friday November 10

Sound Unseen Happy Hour

Where: Muddy Waters

When: 4-6:30 p.m.

Every Everything: The Life, Times & Music of Grant Hart

With: Producer Jan Radder

Where: Trylon Cinema

When: 7 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

Cassette (Film in Competition) with short film Fourth of Julivar’s

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl

When: 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

Sound Unseen Shorts Program

With: Select filmmakers in attendance

Where: Trylon Cinema

When: 9:30 p.m

Tickets: $10/$12

No Resolution with short film Soma & Lil

With: Live performance and Q&A with filmmaker Tim Kasher

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl

When: 9:45 p.m.

Tickets: $12/$15

Saturday, November 11

Far Western (Film in Competition)

With: Director James Payne

Where: Trylon Cinema

When: 2:45 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

Music on Pages: An Authors’ Roundtable

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl

When: 4:30-6 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Straight into a Storm

With: Director William Miller

Where: Trylon Cinema

When: 4:45 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

Dare to Be Different (Film in Competition)

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl

When: 7:15 p.m

Tickets: $10/$12

Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me

Where: Trylon Cinema

When: 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

Don’t Break Down: A Film about Jawbreaker

With: Producer Dan Didier

Where: Trylon Cinema

When: 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

Every Night’s a Saturday Night (Film in Competition)

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl

When: 9:45 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

Sunday, November 12

Don’t Break Down: A Film about Jawbreaker

With: Producer Dan Didier

Where: Trylon Cinema

When: 1 p.m.

Tickets: $10 advance/$12 at door

Triple Rock Take Down

Where: Triple Rock Social Club

When: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The Icarus Line Must Die with music videos

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl

When: 4:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

Living on Soul with short film Bebop

Where: Trylon Cinema

When: 7 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

The Allins

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl

When: 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $10/$12

Celebration Toast!

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl

When: 7:16-10 p.m.