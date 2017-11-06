Sound Unseen film & music festival starts Wednesday – complete schedule here
It’s Sound Unseen time again.
Now in its 18th year, the annual festival of film and music will screen over 20 movies at the newly expanded Trylon Cinema and at Bryant Lake Bowl from November 8-12, while hosting a slew of related events.
The highlight of this year’s installment is a screening of director Penelope Spheeris’ complete The Decline of Western Civilization trilogy, accompanied by two Q&As with the director and a meet and greet.
Other events include a special Transmission dance party, a pair of happy hours, a bowling event at Bryant Lake Bowl, a farewell to the Triple Rock Social Club, and a roundtable with local music writers Danny Sigelman, Cyn Collins, Jim Walsh, Chris Riemenschneider, and Andrea Swensson, all of whom published books in the past year.
Here’s the complete calendar of Sound Unseen events.
Wednesday, November 8
Sound Unseen Happy Hour
Where: Muddy Waters
When: 4-6 p.m
The Decline of Western Civilization: Part I
With: Director Penelope Spheeris (intro and Q & A)
Where: Trylon Cinema
When: 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12/$15
The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years
With: Director Penelope Spheeris (intro only)
Where: Trylon Cinema
When: 9:30 p.m.
Tickets: $12/$15
Transmission
Where: James Ballentine VFW
When: 10-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Thursday, November 9
Meet and greet and in conversation with Penelope Spheeris
Where: The Hook & Ladder
When: 5-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $0
The Decline of Western Civilization: Part III
With: Director Penelope Spheeris (intro and Q&A)
Where: Trylon Cinema
When: 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12/$15
When God Sleeps (Film in Competition)
Where: Bryant Lake Bowl
When 7:15 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
Sound Unseen vs. the World Bowling Extravaganza
Where: Bryant Lake Bowl
When: 9-11 p.m.
Tickets: $2 (w/ticket stub)
The Public Image Is Rotten
Where: Trylon Cinema
When: 9:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
The World Is Mine with short film Sound of the Future: Haiti
Where: Bryant Lake Bowl
When: 9:45 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
Friday November 10
Sound Unseen Happy Hour
Where: Muddy Waters
When: 4-6:30 p.m.
Every Everything: The Life, Times & Music of Grant Hart
With: Producer Jan Radder
Where: Trylon Cinema
When: 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
Cassette (Film in Competition) with short film Fourth of Julivar’s
Where: Bryant Lake Bowl
When: 7:15 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
Sound Unseen Shorts Program
With: Select filmmakers in attendance
Where: Trylon Cinema
When: 9:30 p.m
Tickets: $10/$12
No Resolution with short film Soma & Lil
With: Live performance and Q&A with filmmaker Tim Kasher
Where: Bryant Lake Bowl
When: 9:45 p.m.
Tickets: $12/$15
Saturday, November 11
Far Western (Film in Competition)
With: Director James Payne
Where: Trylon Cinema
When: 2:45 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
Music on Pages: An Authors’ Roundtable
Where: Bryant Lake Bowl
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Tickets: Free
Straight into a Storm
With: Director William Miller
Where: Trylon Cinema
When: 4:45 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
Dare to Be Different (Film in Competition)
Where: Bryant Lake Bowl
When: 7:15 p.m
Tickets: $10/$12
Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me
Where: Trylon Cinema
When: 7:15 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
Don’t Break Down: A Film about Jawbreaker
With: Producer Dan Didier
Where: Trylon Cinema
When: 9:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
Every Night’s a Saturday Night (Film in Competition)
Where: Bryant Lake Bowl
When: 9:45 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
Sunday, November 12
Don’t Break Down: A Film about Jawbreaker
With: Producer Dan Didier
Where: Trylon Cinema
When: 1 p.m.
Tickets: $10 advance/$12 at door
Triple Rock Take Down
Where: Triple Rock Social Club
When: 1:30-3:30 p.m.
The Icarus Line Must Die with music videos
Where: Bryant Lake Bowl
When: 4:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
Living on Soul with short film Bebop
Where: Trylon Cinema
When: 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
The Allins
Where: Bryant Lake Bowl
When: 7:15 p.m.
Tickets: $10/$12
Celebration Toast!
Where: Bryant Lake Bowl
When: 7:16-10 p.m.
Comments
