Sound Unseen announces lineup for its first-ever virtual festival

The film and music festival announced the lineup for its 21st edition yesterday, which will run November 11-15.

The opening film is Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal, which focuses on a drummer’s heroin recovery in a house for the deaf. Frank Marshall’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is the centerpiece, and another biographical doc, Alex Winter’s Zappa, will close things out.

Making its world premiere is Rebecca Heidenberg’s Queens of the Revolution, which looks a Mejunje, a Santa Clara cultural center that fought for LGBTQ+ rights in Cuba, while Peter Guyer and Thomas Burkhalter’s Contradict, the story of six musicians in Ghana, will make its North American premiere and Kirsten Kosloski’s Five Bucks at the Door: The Story of Crocks N Roll, will debut in the U.S.

Director Allan Moyle, producer Sandy Stern, and actress Samantha Mathis will participate in a discussion of Pump up the Volume, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Authors Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go’s (All I Ever Wanted), Jim Walsh (Fear and Loving in South Minneapolis), and Steven Hyden (This Isn’t Happening: Radiohead’s Kid A) will make virtual appearances as will actors Kyle Gallner & Emily Skeggs, artist/filmmaker TT The ARTIST, and long-ago Tonight Show bandleader Doc Severinsen.

