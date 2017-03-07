Soulja Boy trolls 'bitch-ass' Chris Brown at Minneapolis concert [VIDEO]

Fast-forward to last Friday, and we find Soulja Boy performing at Fine Line Music Cafe in downtown Minneapolis. Before launching into his signature jam, “Crank That (Soulja Boy)," the 26-year-old Atlanta MC unloaded on Brown.

"I told that bitch-ass nigga, ‘Let’s get in the boxing ring, you bitch-ass nigga, what’s up?'" the rapper born DeAndre Way informed the cheering crowd. "Chris Brown backed out the fight like a lil’ bitch, man ... He scared to get in the boxing ring with little ol’ me -- I was gonna knock Chris Brown bitch-ass out, nigga!"

Now that's what we call clickable drama with a local tie-in!

Soulja's shit-talking inspired Brown to then voice his side of the story.

"The opportunity to embarrass and do harm to [Soulja Boy] isn't even funny anymore," Breezy wrote via Instagram comment. "I backed out of the public fight because the money/location and the fact that the real promoters were spooked by 'GANGMEMBERS' who wanted to profit off of it. No charity and no point in going through wit it."

This much is certain: Chris Brown, who's set to play St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on April 9, is a noted monster. His violence toward women is well-documented and ongoing, as Brown's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, is reportedly seeking a permanent restraining order against him; she alleges Brown threatened to kill her.

In January, Soulja Boy was charged with felony gun possession. Here's an interesting long read from Complex that asserts the former teen phenom is the first internet-born rap superstar.