How best to remember the T-Rock? Through boozy recollections of past shows (plus especially hazy ones of the club's old Triple Double Tuesdays), absolutely. But also through the brand-new T-shirts it's peddling.

As seen above, one design provides a classy epitaph featuring three jewels and the Triple Rock's 1998-2017 lifespan, while another highlights the classic logo. Both are available here for $18.99 each.

"I think it’s important to remember that it was the people who made the magic [at Triple Rock], not the structure," Hold Steady/Lifter Puller frontman Craig Finn told us ahead of his show there last month. "From the top down, the staff was always friendly and efficient, and they simply cared a lot. That goes a long long way. That is the spirit that seems to me to live on everywhere in the Twin Cities scene, and what makes it such a great place for music. The Triple Rock was loved on a national and international scale, and will be greatly missed."

And now that spirit can live in your dresser or atop your chest, depending on the day. Elsewhere on the newsworthy clothing beat, the Science Museum of Minnesota sold $600,000 worth (!) of its Stranger Things-featured dino hoodies this week.

As for the final Triple Rock show, Dillinger Four -- whose guitarist, Erik Funk, co-owns the place -- will lead a punk-rock wake. Here's what's left on the calendar:

Nov. 9: The Modern Era

Nov. 10: Musturd Plug

Nov. 11: Ted Leo and the Pharmacists (sold out)

Nov. 12: Slow Magic

Nov. 13: UndercurrentMPLS' "See You There" farewell showcase

Nov. 14: Metallagher

Nov. 15: The Riverboat Gamblers & the Soviettes (sold out)

Nov. 16: Transmission

Nov. 17: Within The Ruins

Nov. 18: Swingin' Utters (sold out)

Nov. 19: Silverstein

Nov. 21: Dillinger Four (sold out)

Take us out, NOFX.