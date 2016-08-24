Some Wild fans aren't crazy about Prince's 'Let's Go Crazy'

That news arrived Tuesday, and with it came a tidal wave of backlash stirred by irritated hockey fans. We apparently live in a disturbing universe where depriving people of Joe Satriani's "Crowd Chant" is cause for outrage. To bust out some regional parlance: uff-da.

Prince's super-charged guitar rocker is perfect for the arena setting, and its selection as goal song is a lovely tribute to the late pop megastar. Anyway, that's the official editorial position of City Pages, but let's hear it from the other side:

That sampler of riled up comments was culled from the Wild's Facebook page. Some folks think "Let's Go Crazy" isn't especially suited for hockey, a reasonable enough position. From there, things got progressively shittier. You've got the Prince isn't manly/hetero enough crowd; you've got the drug-addict shamers.

Thankfully, supportive Wild fans also came out in force. The song switch was decided by a 2-1 vote among season ticket holders, after all.

Of the 700-plus comments on the post announcing the move, this one won the most likes: "Finally. No offense to Joe Satriani but that song was really lame, especially since other teams used it. At least this has a connection to Minnesota."

