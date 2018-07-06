The lineup for Eaux Claires 2018 has finally been announced, and the range of acts performing is very much in line with the festival's particular brand of eclecticism. The headlining spots on Friday and Saturday night are occupied, respectively, by Big Red Machine (featuring festival organizers Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner).

Other notable acts to perform over the two-day Wisconsin event include Low, Dirty Projectors, Phoebe Bridgers, Kevin Morby, Moses Sumney, Pussy Riot, Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Serpentwitfeet, Mouse on Mars, Wye Oak, and the excellent Gary, Indiana, footwork DJ Jlin.

Oh, and of course, the festival started this afternoon, so I hope this information is still useful to you in some way.

Here are the full lineups with set times for both days.