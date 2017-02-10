So much Prince news: Music hitting Spotify; 'unforgettable' Grammy tribute Sun.; plans for vault unveiled

-- As expected, Prince's music is set to hit Spotify this weekend. The music-streaming service announced late Thursday that Prince albums spanning 1978 to 1996 will be streamable beginning Sunday, just ahead of the Grammy Awards. We're talkin' the Warner Bros. years, the good shit. Currently, the Purple One's catalog is only available for streaming through Jay Z's Tidal service. Prince tunes will arrive on Apple Music "very soon," Pitchfork reported earlier this month.

-- Speaking of the Grammys, word is there's gonna be a massive Prince tribute during Sunday's televised ceremony. The Recording Academy is promising "unforgettable tribute segments" to Prince (winner of seven Grammys) and George Michael (winner of two), though details remain slim.

The following artists are scheduled to perform at the 59th annual awards show, so place your bets: Adele, Chance the Rapper, Gary Clark Jr., Daft Punk, Andra Day, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Anderson .Paak, Katy Perry, Sturgill Simpson, a Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and the Weeknd (among others).

Prince is actually nominated for a posthumous Grammy; Hit N Run Phase Two, his final studio album, is contending in the Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical) category.

You can catch the ceremony 7 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

-- The gems hidden inside Prince's storied Paisley Park vault could soon see the light of day. Universal Music Group inked a deal Thursday with Prince's estate for exclusive licensing rights to more than 25 post-Warner Bros. albums, plus unreleased material. That means an impending flood of re-issues and compilations, but the vault implications are most enticing.

Bremer Bank, the court-ordered temporary guardian of Prince's estate, drilled open the vault last year, though its contents are still unknown.

"When I left in '87, it was nearly full. Row after row of everything we’d done. I can’t imagine what they’ve done since then," former Prince sound engineer Susan Rogers told the Guardian in 2015.

"One day, someone will release them," Prince said to The View in 2012 of the songs contained in his vault. "I don't know that I'll get to release them -- there's just so many."