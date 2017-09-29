On December 30 and 31 (gah, New Year’s Eve is going to be a full weekend long this year?), Snowta will once more offer a well-chosen mix of rap and rock and EDM acts, along with some super-trippy visuals, judging from photos of last year's gala. The event is 18+, and two-day tickets are $160 for general admission, $220 VIP. It's the perfect way to wind down after a long day at the Minnesota Home & Landscape Expo, which will be happening at the MCC on those same days.

The dance headliners are Canadian producer and DJ Excision, with his custom stage “the Paradox,” and rap-inspired Denver EDM festival king Pretty Lights. For rappers you’ve got the wonderful mixtape king Gucci Mane and unduly famous drowsy white rap guy Post Malone. And there's a pretty great selection of local hip-hop -- including Prof, Mac Irv, Nazeem & Spencer Joles, and Dwynell Roland – along with jammy local rockers Wookiefoot and Jon Wayne and the Pain. You can check out the full lineup here.

The Snowta website also promises “Alien Laser Tag,” “Human Bowling,” a “Snowboard Rail Jam,” a skate park, and an arcade, all in the cozy confines of the beloved Minneapolis landmark that Wikipedia, using at least one too many commas, calls “the largest indoor, contiguous, convention center in the Upper Midwest. [citation needed]”