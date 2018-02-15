Smashing Pumpkins (well, 3/4 of ’em) coming to the Xcel in August
If all goes well, Smashing Pumpkins will hit the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul with something approximating their original lineup on August 19.
All, of course, has not exactly gone well so far. Original bassist D’Arcy Wretzky claims she wasn’t invited along and thinks Pumpkins frontman Billy “William” Corgan should get an MRI, saying “I honestly think he may have a brain tumor.” Representatives of Team Pumpkin insist that Wretzky has rebuffed their overtures, but have been strangely silent on Corgan’s cerebral intactness.
Assuming Corgan doesn’t alienate guitarist James Iha or drummer Jimmy Chamberlin any time soon (cross your appendages of choice), the tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Pumpkins’ formation, with a setlist drawn from their first five albums.
Tickets for the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour (ugh, I am leaving so many bald jokes on the table here in my quest to not be a total jerk—why do you do this to me, Billy?) go on sale next Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the Xcel box office. Cheap seats are $29.50, fancy ones are $129.50, and there are lots of other options in between.
The show falls about one month shy of the 20th anniversary of the Pumpkins' free Aquatennial Block Party show in downtown Minneapollis at Block E (back when it was still a parking lot and not yet a failed mall), which drew a crowd of 100,000. The full story (and the full video) is here.
Here's a clip of Corgan discussing the dangers of "Social Justice Warriors" with (possible replacement bassist?) Alex Jones to get you pumped for August's concert.
Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates
July 12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
July 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
July 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Aerna
July 24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 1 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 7 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
August 8 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
August 11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
August 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 20 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
August 21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
August 24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
August 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
August 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
September 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
September 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 7 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
