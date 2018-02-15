Smashing Pumpkins (well, 3/4 of ’em) coming to the Xcel in August

All, of course, has not exactly gone well so far. Original bassist D’Arcy Wretzky claims she wasn’t invited along and thinks Pumpkins frontman Billy “William” Corgan should get an MRI, saying “I honestly think he may have a brain tumor.” Representatives of Team Pumpkin insist that Wretzky has rebuffed their overtures, but have been strangely silent on Corgan’s cerebral intactness.

Assuming Corgan doesn’t alienate guitarist James Iha or drummer Jimmy Chamberlin any time soon (cross your appendages of choice), the tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Pumpkins’ formation, with a setlist drawn from their first five albums.

Tickets for the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour (ugh, I am leaving so many bald jokes on the table here in my quest to not be a total jerk—why do you do this to me, Billy?) go on sale next Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the Xcel box office. Cheap seats are $29.50, fancy ones are $129.50, and there are lots of other options in between.

The show falls about one month shy of the 20th anniversary of the Pumpkins' free Aquatennial Block Party show in downtown Minneapollis at Block E (back when it was still a parking lot and not yet a failed mall), which drew a crowd of 100,000. The full story (and the full video) is here.

Here's a clip of Corgan discussing the dangers of "Social Justice Warriors" with (possible replacement bassist?) Alex Jones to get you pumped for August's concert.

Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates

July 12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

July 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

July 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Aerna

July 24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 1 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 7 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

August 8 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

August 11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

August 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 20 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

August 21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

August 24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

August 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

August 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

September 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 7 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center