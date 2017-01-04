Here's a statement from the band:

“Semisonic regrets to announce that their shows this week at the Turf Club and First Avenue are postponed due to injury. Jake Slichter from the group slipped on ice this week and fractured his wrist. He expects a speedy recovery and information on rescheduled dates will be released soon.”

And here's Slichter's chilling account of the icy fall:

"Monday evening, minutes after rehearsing with Dan and John for the first time in years, I stepped out into an ice-covered Minneapolis night and my feet kept going. The ensuing fall fractured my left hand and sprained both wrists. Also badly bruised, broken, and crushed: my ego, heart, spirits. I was soooo looking forward to the Semisonic shows this week, but they will have to wait."

Additional info regarding the rescheduled concerts will be emailed to ticket-holders, First Ave reports.

The hyped, sold-out shows were to be Semisonic's first since 2012. The "Closing Time" hitmakers were set to perform their 1996 debut album, The Great Divide, in its entirety.

“The record reflects a lot of who we wanted to be as a band -- dreamy, groovy, and skronky,” Slichter told City Pages in September. “More than that, it was in the context of performing the songs off of this record that we became known to our first listeners, so when Dan, John, or I listen to those songs, we remember the special feeling of becoming a band on stage.”

