Sleater-Kinney announces Palace Theatre date, drops new track

If you’ve ever wondered why Sleater-Kinney’s live shows consistently reduce reserved and skeptical music critics into gibbering, joyous idiots, now’s your chance to find out.

Or, more precisely, your chance to find out will arrive on October 15, when Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein, and Janet Weiss perform at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul.

Tickets are $32.50 and $52.50. Artist presale begins Friday, June 7, local presale on Thursday, June 13, and regular old ticket-selling for everyone else starts on Friday June 14. There’s a little more info here.

The band will have a new album out by then called The Center Won’t Hold. (Sure as fuck won’t, will it?) St. Vincent produced, and you can hear her approach to capturing and reconfiguring the band’s guitar attack on “Hurry on Home,” released this morning.

Sleater-Kinney’s last Twin Cities date was on Valentine’s Day 2015 at First Ave. Here’s how we gibbered joyfully and idiotically about it at the time.

In conclusion: SLEATER-KINNEY!!!!!