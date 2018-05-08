Sinister queens, psychedelic doodles, and WWII flashbacks and in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

Having trouble following all the plot strands of Marvel’s latest blockbuster? You’re not alone. The meandering 10-year, 18-film leadup to Avengers: Infinity War is enough to overwhelm anyone trying to enjoy the movie, but am I the only one who sees the beauty in convolution?

The Twin Cities music scene is our own local equivalent of the MCU. Like a local band? Chances are there are 10 other bands their guitarist has played in, three they currently play in, and a few solo releases you should chase up to know the whole story. That’s a rewarding rabbit to chase. The depth of history in this scene is one of its many endearing traits. Obsession is the greatest commodity in America right now, and you live in a scene that fully encourages you to pursue it.

Fathom Lane—“The Queen of All Hearts” (PREMIERE)

After your track is chosen as the Current’s Best Local Song of 2017, what do you do for an encore? Well, if you’re Fathom Lane you return from your victory lap with a new video for “The Queen of All Hearts,” a careful and melancholy song that contends with last year’s winner “Fingers and Toes” as the band’s best work to date. The band ventured to the Gale Mansion with directors Josh Becker and Michael Ferrier to give life to the song, constructing a story about a sinister queen who extracts the will to live from her would-be lover. Fathom Lane play Icehouse on Thursday night with Lena Elizabeth and Ghost Wagon.

Lazy Scorsese—“In Good Health”

Disney classic Cool Runnings is not often cited as an influence in indie rock, but Minneapolis visionaries Lazy Scorsese aren’t afraid to reach out to Derice Bannock and the boys for some inspiration when the time calls. Their new song “In Good Health” begins with the Jamaican bobsled team’s signature chant, quickly deteriorating into a saturated psychedelic mishmash. Trace Teboda draws the morphological images that play alongside the song. Don’t take that Cool Runnings aside for granted, though. “In Good Health” deals with the struggle between the individual and the communal, much in the way that John Goodman classic illustrates the pitfalls of selfishness.

Like Trees—“Blindfolded and Kneeling" (Lyric video)

Instead of feel-good Disney movies, Like Trees take their inspiration from history. The lyrics for their latest song “Blindfolded and Kneeling” are drawn from the stories singer Micah Chibana’s grandparents told him about the Battle of Okinawa. Somber yet hopeful, the song calls for a greater understanding of how history resonates through individuals. “Blindfolded and Kneeling” comes from Like Trees’ forthcoming record, Phototropism, which will be released with a show at the Pourhouse on Friday.

Will Robinson—“Trip God”

Minneapolis rapper Will Robinson takes the term “acid rap” to literal levels in the video for his new song “Trip God.” In the video, the trippy rapper cooks up some high-potency LSD in a lab and uses it as a vehicle to expand his consciousness to kaleidoscopic new levels. Anthony Brown of Milk Films acts as the sherpa, directing Robinson as he realizes his holiness through the trip. “Trip God” is mesmerizingly produced by Willie G.

Eliza Blue—“South Dakota First of May”

Minnesotans don’t often laud anything beyond state lines, but Minneapolis native Eliza Blue took a moment in her new song to give some shine to neighboring South Dakota. “South Dakota First of May” is a benediction of the Mount Rushmore State as the thaw begins. The Christian Begeman-directed video focuses on Blue as she harmonizes with herself in a winter scene, eagerly awaiting the beauty of her adopted homeland to burst into life. “South Dakota First of May” comes from Blue’s forthcoming album, which is due in July.

Dream of seeing your video appear in Local Frames? Email writer Jerard Fagerberg at [email protected].