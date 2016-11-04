City Pages

Sims' 'More Than Ever' leads this week's pack of new Minnesota music

Friday, November 4, 2016 by Jay Boller in Music
itemprop

Sims Provided

Popsicle stick joke writers will tell you Friday is a fish's least favorite day of the week, but here's what they won't tell you: It's also the day new music drops.

The highest-profile Minnesota release out today is More Than Ever, the new solo album from fiery Doomtree rapper Sims. 

"I’m really proud of it; it’s my best work," Andrew Sims says of More Than Ever by email. "I took a different approach in the songwriting and creative process this time out, which is why I think this one sounds so different than my past albums."  

Existentialist sloganeering remains at the forefront, with lines like "well ain't that a bucket of dicks / I was just having fun running from the abyss." But the LP -- Sims' first since 2011 sophomore effort Bad Time Zoo -- confidently rides more turned-up beats, maintaining a sense of joy and playfulness even when confronting heavy subject matter. More Than Ever will be celebrated on January 6 at First Avenue

Here's a taste: 

And here's a roundup of Twin Cities record-release shows slated for this Election Fever-ravaged weekend:

Friday

  • TOUSSAINT MORRISON (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) Nov. 4, 10:30 p.m. at Icehouse (more details + RSVP)
  • BUFFALO FUZZ (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) Nov. 4, 8 p.m. at Cabooze (more details + RSVP)
  • RICH MATTSON & THE NORTHSTARS (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) Nov. 4, 8 p.m. at the Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge (more details + RSVP)
  • RLGDPPL (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) Nov. 4, 10:30 p.m. at Icehouse (more details + RSVP)

Saturday

Comments

More from Music

Sponsor Content