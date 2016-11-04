Sims' 'More Than Ever' leads this week's pack of new Minnesota music

The highest-profile Minnesota release out today is More Than Ever, the new solo album from fiery Doomtree rapper Sims.

"I’m really proud of it; it’s my best work," Andrew Sims says of More Than Ever by email. "I took a different approach in the songwriting and creative process this time out, which is why I think this one sounds so different than my past albums."

Existentialist sloganeering remains at the forefront, with lines like "well ain't that a bucket of dicks / I was just having fun running from the abyss." But the LP -- Sims' first since 2011 sophomore effort Bad Time Zoo -- confidently rides more turned-up beats, maintaining a sense of joy and playfulness even when confronting heavy subject matter. More Than Ever will be celebrated on January 6 at First Avenue.

Here's a taste:

And here's a roundup of Twin Cities record-release shows slated for this Election Fever-ravaged weekend:

Friday

Saturday