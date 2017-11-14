'Sights, Sounds, Soul': See 12 epic Twin Cities photos from the '70s & '80s

In the '70s and '80s, photographer Charles Chamblis brilliantly captured the lives of black Twin Citians. From nightlife to portraits to family gatherings, his work offers a revealing, time-capsule glimpse into retro Minnesota, including scenes from the early days of the Minneapolis Sound. A new book showcasing Chamblis' images -- Sights, Sounds, Soul: The Twin Cities Through the Lens -- will be celebrated with an exhibit at Mill City Museum (Nov. 15-March 31). The publisher, Minnesota Historical Society Press, is throwing an opening-night celebration on Wed., Nov. 15; click here for more info on the book + the event. All slideshow photos by Charles Chamblis; all captions by MHSP.