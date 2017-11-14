City Pages

'Sights, Sounds, Soul': See 12 epic Twin Cities photos from the '70s & '80s

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 by Jay Boller in Music
Charles Chamblis
A group out clubbing at The Flame, 1523 Nicollet Ave. S. in Minneapolis

In the '70s and '80s, photographer Charles Chamblis brilliantly captured the lives of black Twin Citians. From nightlife to portraits to family gatherings, his work offers a revealing, time-capsule glimpse into retro Minnesota, including scenes from the early days of the Minneapolis Sound. A new book showcasing Chamblis' images -- Sights, Sounds, Soul: The Twin Cities Through the Lens -- will be celebrated with an exhibit at Mill City Museum (Nov. 15-March 31). The publisher, Minnesota Historical Society Press, is throwing an opening-night celebration on Wed., Nov. 15; click here for more info on the book + the event. All slideshow photos by Charles Chamblis; all captions by MHSP.

