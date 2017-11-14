'Sights, Sounds, Soul': See 12 epic Twin Cities photos from the '70s & '80s

Gallery Grid 1/12 Charles Chamblis A group out clubbing at The Flame, 1523 Nicollet Ave. S. in Minneapolis 2/12 Charles Chamblis Charles Chamblis with singer Erma Franklin 3/12 Charles Chamblis Event honoring civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Allie Mae Hampton (third from left), Gloria James (middle in brown), Rosa Parks (third from the right), Jackie Mayberry (second from right) 4/12 Charles Chamblis Cynthia Johnson, singer of the iconic song "Funkytown" 5/12 Charles Chamblis Solid on Down: (back row, left to right) Ramond Parker, George Neal, André Broadnax; (front row, left to right) Mark Parker, Jody Johnson, Willie Walker, Wilbur Nichols 6/12 Charles Chamblis Maurice McKinnies in pompadour and satin with unidentified musician in afro wig. McKinnies was one of the hardest-working musicians on the scene from 1961 to the mid-1970s, often playing extended runs at clubs such as Jimmy Fuller's Cozy Bar He would eventually settle in California after years of struggling to make a break from Minnesota. 7/12 Charles Chamblis Runaway at the Taste Show Lounge, featuring Paul Johnson on bass (center) and Lori Anderson (second from left) 8/12 Charles Chamblis Wedding group 9/12 Charles Chamblis The Pictureman in a Minneapolis camera shop 10/12 Charles Chamblis Mark Webster and two women at Lake Calhoun. Net stockings, denim halter top, and belts say "contemporary" the way only the '80s knew how. 11/12 Charles Chamblis Morris Day, who later became famous as leader of the Time 12/12 Charles Chamblis Disc jockey Kyle Ray at Hot Licks record store, 604 1/2 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis

In the '70s and '80s, photographer Charles Chamblis brilliantly captured the lives of black Twin Citians. From nightlife to portraits to family gatherings, his work offers a revealing, time-capsule glimpse into retro Minnesota, including scenes from the early days of the Minneapolis Sound. A new book showcasing Chamblis' images -- Sights, Sounds, Soul: The Twin Cities Through the Lens -- will be celebrated with an exhibit at Mill City Museum (Nov. 15-March 31). The publisher, Minnesota Historical Society Press, is throwing an opening-night celebration on Wed., Nov. 15; click here for more info on the book + the event. All slideshow photos by Charles Chamblis; all captions by MHSP.