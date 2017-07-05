Sieed Brown spills his soul in the alleyway in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

The Fourth of July is a special mix of vices all played out in the name of patriotism. After a draining four days of gluttony, we’re forced to drag ourselves back to the office for another week of bag lunches, La Croix, and absolutely zero explosives.

But that doesn’t mean we have to forego all fun altogether. We just need to remember to budget our good times instead of running them all together. Take a moment away from your desk and indulge in these (perfectly healthy) cuts from local musicians.

Sieed Brown -- “Medicated”

Some people look at a sidewalk couch and see a piece of trash waiting to be collected. Minneapolis rapper/singer Sieed Brown sees an opportunity. In his new video for “Medicated,” Brown travels the alleyways of Minneapolis to find discarded recliners and loveseats, then uses them as a platform to spill his guts. Cereal Films chronicles the journey.

The unglamorous setting only adds to the desperation in Brown’s voice as he sings about his ambitions and the grief his constant quest for success brings him. “Medicated” is a new release for Brown, which may signal a coming follow-up to his 2015 EP Ameliorate.

Witch Watch -- “Transparencies”

The macabre, delightful visions never stop pouring out of the Witch Watch camp. The latest in their run of otherworldly videos comes alongside Wandering and Wondering track “Transparencies.” Featuring the familiar-but-still-strange animations of guitarist Derek Van Gieson, “Transparencies” comes through in murky flashes, with coffins flying through the sky and demons stalking in superimposed smudges.

The dark and mystical Witch Watch still have yet to play a live show. Van Gieson says the band is still trying to unify, but they’ve just made things more complicated by adding second guitarist Robert Kramer. Also, they’re accruing new material, as they’ll be tracking new songs in August for another album.

Kashy -- “Suicide”

For the purposes of this column, I’ve always considered North Dakota “local.” So many of the Roughrider State’s musicians rely on exposure in the Twin Cities to take off, and Kashy is one of the most promising rappers to cross the border. Also, Kashy is a signee to Mill City Music, another great argument for including his new video for “Suicide” here.

Also, it’s very good. On “Suicide,” Kashy shows off seraphic voice, blending vocals in with arpeggiated beats. There’s a definite Weeknd feel to the first verse, but Kashy totally changes up his style in the second, rapping his ass off as he battles the emptiness of infatuation. Jesse Rubbelke of 42 Lights Media directs.

Daniel and the Real Feels -- “City Girlfriends”

From the faroff lands of Fergus Falls come Daniel and the Real Feels, a glammy, flamboyant rock band with no qualms about their suburban roots. Their latest album Classic Entertainment just dropped on Saturday, and DTRF are leading the way with a video that gloriously embodies this feeling.

“City Girlfriends” seduces with promises of tractor rides and farm lovin’ away from the glamor and trends of the city. Director Alec Zender’s vision for the song is extremely literal -- he shows DTRF as they take to a down-home honky-tonk bar, immediately freaking out the locals. However, the sultry power of DTRF’s music eventually wins out, with extremely sexy results.

Young Ciph -- “Phone” (PREMIERE)

Director/rapper Glendale White -- known to local rap fans as Young Ciph -- returns to Local Frames (see his previous entry here) with a new song from his upcoming Picasskiat 2. “Phone” is a lovesick yarn that builds off a Phil Collins sample and quickly becomes a cautionary tale about love in the time of infinite connectedness.

“Phone” is a plea to Ciph’s ex lover to return. It’s not clear if Ciph’s cry ever makes it to his bygone bae or if he can’t find the courage to hit the send button. Either way, we’re left with a peek into the man behind the gangsta anthems and mic flexing. A series on one-on-one video portraits only furthers the human connection, meaning that Picasskiat 2 could be a much deeper record than its predecessor.

Dream of seeing your video appear in Local Frames? Email writer Jerard Fagerberg at [email protected]