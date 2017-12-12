Shredders launch into industrial madness in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

The reason success has such a high societal value in the United States is because we understand the suffering that goes into it. That’s why we’re programmed to respect the hustle. It’s part of what makes music so valuable, too.

The problem is so much of work is hidden. Take our four-minute visuals we feature in Local Frames every week. There are producers, grips, managers, and art directors who put hours into their conception and creation. Many of them weren’t even paid for their time. The little bit of gratification they receive for their work is your attention. Give those invisible homies a thought as you go through this week’s rundown.

Shredders—“Entertainment”

The industrial insanity that is stripped-down Doomtree side project Shredders features some of Lazerbeak and Paper Tiger’s most adventurous production, verging on EDM with its dizzying pace and unpredictable movements. “Entertainment” is a braggadocious standout from the group’s Dangerous Jumps, and James Gundersen translated it into a minimalist bout of madness in the group’s latest video.

In the video, Sims and P.O.S burn through punchlines like cigarettes, showcasing their incredible charisma and skills on the mic. It’s a perfect example of what’s been gained by giving these four Doomtree goons a space to play with more stereotypical rap themes.

Hastings 3000—“Invasive Species: The Second Wave”

It took two years for Hastings 3000 to finish the video for “Invasive Species: The Second Wave.” The deeply offbeat one-man-band conjured all the animosity for mankind he could muster and filmed a series of vignettes across Las Vegas, the Badlands, the Wisconsin Dells, and the Twin Cities to express it in video format. Patrick Pierson directs the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas-style video, which syncs Hastings 3000’s cynical scratch vocals to a story about an Elvis impersonator who comes to represent the excess and abusiveness of humanity.

Manic Semantics—“Tript”

Minneapolis rapper Manic Semantics is dropping his new album Spectrum on January 18. Our first glimpse at the deeply personal record is the BAESIKLI-produced “Tript”—a coursing therapy session wherein Manic explores his own guilt in a failed relationship. It’s a brooding confessional that should remind listeners of early Atmosphere cuts. Matt Grosso from Cloverleaf Audio directs the video, which shows multiple versions of Manic Semantics running into each other, ruining each other’s chances at happiness.

Dichotomy—“Requiem for a Guitar”

Minneapolis dark-indie band Dichotomy likes to play with the “age-old cliché that guitar music is dead” by playing discordant, aggressive songs. Their goal is to destroy what you think a guitar can sound like, and their mission statement in “Requiem for a Guitar.” Alex Kauffman and JOE from Dichotomy directed the video for the song, which quite literally shows the pair burning a guitar in effigy.

Christopher Michael Jensen—“Lives We Lead”

The curse of the writer is perception. Minneapolis indie rapper Christopher Michael Jensen notices everything around him, and his interactions with his friends and peers spark his empathetic creativity. “Lives We Lead” is the latest single from CMJ’s upcoming A New Age. The self-directed video travels alongside CMJ as he reflects on the miseries his friends have shared with him, pondering a way to help make it better. Ackronem does the beat.

