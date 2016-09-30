Seimone Augustus' Prince-themed playoff sneakers are [insert flame emoji]

Those, of course, are the four most successful exports in Minnesota history, and two of them spiritually joined forces Wednesday in Minneapolis when the Lynx took on the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals.

We're talking about all-star Lynx guard Seimone Augustus rocking Prince-themed Nikes, complete with the Love Sign and lyrics from "1999."

Let's have another look:

Goddamn.

What's that, you say? Multiple Lynx players sported purple kicks that night? This we gotta see!

That's good stuff.

Propelled by ridiculous talent, skill, and cosmic Purple One powers, the Lynx crushed the Mercury 113-95. They'll face off again 8 p.m. Friday at Target Center in the best-of-five series.

Last year, Prince hosted a Paisley Park party for the Lynx following the team's third WNBA Finals victory in five years. You can bet he's rooting for 'em from Pop Star Heaven.