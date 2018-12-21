See, you can do this when you're the music editor
All this week, we’ve been looking back at the best City Pages music stories from 2018. We’ve covered concert reviews, local music profiles, and opinion-based features from staffers and contributors.
Now it’s my turn.
Here are the 12 stories I wrote this year that I’m most proud of. I wanted to have them all in one place, and this is that place.
Is it self-indulgent to round up the best stories that I wrote this year, as decided by me, for a blog post, published also by me? Maybe. Perhaps history will judge me harshly for this. I will take that risk.
p.s. I also included all the concert reviews I wrote this year too. Why not?
The 12 best things I wrote this year
Here are the 21st century’s two best songs about moms
17 things I’ve had to explain to my therapist
Who is Mod Sun and why was Bella Thorne on stage with him (and who is Bella Thorne)?
Why do we still drool over our favorite artists’ unreleased music?
Stephen Malkmus and Parquet Courts explore indie rock freedom in an age of decreased opportunity
How I didn’t meet Taylor Swift or get killed by fireworks last Friday night
How was the 2016 Sigur Ros show at the Orpheum, acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker?
The revolution has no need for teenpop, or the strange case of the Maoist music critics
My tween niece and nephew rank all the songs from 'Hamilton'
You know what’s more annoying than hearing Christmas music in November?
Gully Boys: The Picked to Click interview
Concert reviews
Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland @ Target Center
Camila Cabello @ State Theatre
Waxahatchee, Hurray for the Riff Raff @ First Avenue
Shania Twain @ Xcel Energy Center
Soundset 2018 @ Minnesota State Fairgrounds
Rock the Garden @ Walker Art Center
Beyonce and Jay-Z @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Taylor Swift @ U.S. Bank Stadium