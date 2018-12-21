See, you can do this when you're the music editor

Now it’s my turn.

Here are the 12 stories I wrote this year that I’m most proud of. I wanted to have them all in one place, and this is that place.

Is it self-indulgent to round up the best stories that I wrote this year, as decided by me, for a blog post, published also by me? Maybe. Perhaps history will judge me harshly for this. I will take that risk.

p.s. I also included all the concert reviews I wrote this year too. Why not?

The 12 best things I wrote this year

Tammy Wynette sings with George Jones AP Photo/The Tennessean

George Jones, my dad, and me

Kanye and Taylor: They may not play well together, but they both love their mamas. ASSOCIATED PRESS - AP

Here are the 21st century’s two best songs about moms

17 things I’ve had to explain to my therapist

Bella Thorne & Mod Sun Eric McCandless/Jeff Wheeler

Who is Mod Sun and why was Bella Thorne on stage with him (and who is Bella Thorne)?

AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine

Why do we still drool over our favorite artists’ unreleased music?

Parquet Courts Ebru Yildiz

Stephen Malkmus and Parquet Courts explore indie rock freedom in an age of decreased opportunity

Taylor Swift, a person I did not meet this weekend. Leslie Plesser

How I didn’t meet Taylor Swift or get killed by fireworks last Friday night

One of these people appears considerably less ethereal-minded than the rest. Publicity photo/Associated Press

How was the 2016 Sigur Ros show at the Orpheum, acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker?

One of these people is a revolutionary world leader. The other is Mao Zedong. Associated Press

The revolution has no need for teenpop, or the strange case of the Maoist music critics

The touring cast of 'Hamilton' Joan Marcus

My tween niece and nephew rank all the songs from 'Hamilton'

She's not the real Santa. Getty Images/iStockphoto

You know what’s more annoying than hearing Christmas music in November?

Gully Boys Emily Utne

Gully Boys: The Picked to Click interview

Concert reviews

Lana Del Rey at Minneapolis' Target Center in January Steve Cohen

Lana Del Rey @ Target Center

Princess Nokia @ Cabooze

Demi Lovato @ Target Center

P!nk @ Xcel Energy Center

Lorde @ Xcel Energy Center

Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland @ Target Center

Camila Cabello @ State Theatre

Waxahatchee, Hurray for the Riff Raff @ First Avenue

Shania Twain @ Xcel Energy Center

Soundset 2018 @ Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Liz Phair @ Turf Club

Janelle Monae @ State Theatre

Rock the Garden @ Walker Art Center

Beyonce and Jay-Z @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Taylor Swift @ U.S. Bank Stadium