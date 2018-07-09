See the bands, fans, and woodland splendor of Eaux Claires 2018

Gallery Grid 1/82 Darin Kamnetz 2/82 Darin Kamnetz 3/82 Darin Kamnetz 4/82 Darin Kamnetz 5/82 Darin Kamnetz 6/82 Darin Kamnetz 7/82 Darin Kamnetz 8/82 Darin Kamnetz 9/82 Darin Kamnetz 10/82 Darin Kamnetz 11/82 Darin Kamnetz 12/82 Darin Kamnetz 13/82 Darin Kamnetz 14/82 Darin Kamnetz 15/82 Darin Kamnetz 16/82 Darin Kamnetz 17/82 Darin Kamnetz 18/82 Darin Kamnetz 19/82 Darin Kamnetz 20/82 Darin Kamnetz 21/82 Darin Kamnetz 22/82 Darin Kamnetz 23/82 Darin Kamnetz 24/82 Darin Kamnetz 25/82 Darin Kamnetz 26/82 Darin Kamnetz 27/82 Darin Kamnetz 28/82 Darin Kamnetz 29/82 Darin Kamnetz 30/82 Darin Kamnetz 31/82 Darin Kamnetz 32/82 Darin Kamnetz 33/82 Darin Kamnetz 34/82 Darin Kamnetz 35/82 Darin Kamnetz 36/82 Darin Kamnetz 37/82 Darin Kamnetz 38/82 Darin Kamnetz 39/82 Darin Kamnetz 40/82 Darin Kamnetz 41/82 Darin Kamnetz 42/82 Darin Kamnetz 43/82 Darin Kamnetz 44/82 Darin Kamnetz 45/82 Darin Kamnetz 46/82 Darin Kamnetz 47/82 Darin Kamnetz 48/82 Darin Kamnetz 49/82 Darin Kamnetz 50/82 Darin Kamnetz 51/82 Darin Kamnetz 52/82 Darin Kamnetz 53/82 Darin Kamnetz 54/82 Darin Kamnetz 55/82 Darin Kamnetz 56/82 Darin Kamnetz 57/82 Darin Kamnetz 58/82 Darin Kamnetz 59/82 Darin Kamnetz 60/82 Darin Kamnetz 61/82 Darin Kamnetz 62/82 Darin Kamnetz 63/82 Darin Kamnetz 64/82 Darin Kamnetz 65/82 Darin Kamnetz 66/82 Darin Kamnetz 67/82 Darin Kamnetz 68/82 Darin Kamnetz 69/82 Darin Kamnetz 70/82 Darin Kamnetz 71/82 Darin Kamnetz 72/82 Darin Kamnetz 73/82 Darin Kamnetz 74/82 Darin Kamnetz 75/82 Darin Kamnetz 76/82 Darin Kamnetz 77/82 Darin Kamnetz 78/82 Darin Kamnetz 79/82 Darin Kamnetz 80/82 Darin Kamnetz 81/82 Darin Kamnetz 82/82 Darin Kamnetz

Everything about the fourth annual Eaux Claires music festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was surprising. That's because the lineup for the July 6-7 fest wasn't made available until the day of. Eventually, we discovered Big Red Machine (featuring festival organizers Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner), the National, Low, Dirty Projectors, Phoebe Bridgers, Kevin Morby, Pussy Riot, Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Wye Oak, Jlin, and others would perform. Here's a taste of the indie-folk happenings last weekend in the Chippewa Valley. Click here to read our full review. All photos by Darin Kamnetz.