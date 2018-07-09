See the bands, fans, and woodland splendor of Eaux Claires 2018
Everything about the fourth annual Eaux Claires music festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was surprising. That's because the lineup for the July 6-7 fest wasn't made available until the day of. Eventually, we discovered Big Red Machine (featuring festival organizers Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner), the National, Low, Dirty Projectors, Phoebe Bridgers, Kevin Morby, Pussy Riot, Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Wye Oak, Jlin, and others would perform. Here's a taste of the indie-folk happenings last weekend in the Chippewa Valley. Click here to read our full review. All photos by Darin Kamnetz.