Holy cow! Another Basilica Block Party is in the books. Among the performers at the annual downtown Minneapolis church fundraiser, which went down July 12-13: Kacey Musgraves, Dawes, Semisonic, CHVRCHES, Hanson, and Jason Mraz. Click here to read our full review; all photos by Steve Cohen.