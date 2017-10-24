See More Perspective challenges rape culture in this week's’ Top 5 MN music videos

In a single week, 19 (!) videos came to my inbox. What a surge. What an incredible period of creativity.

In a past incarnation, Local Frames hosted 10 videos every edition. I was never sure how my predecessor Erik Thompson was able to court so many clips in a week, but here Minnesota has gone and shown me the way. I don’t think we’ll be reverting to that format any time soon, but it’s reassuring to know there’s a constantly replenishing pool of music in these towns.

So don’t stop your exploring here.

See More Perspective -- “Dude, Interrupted” (lyric video)

Producer, poet, and MC See More Perspective saw all those #MeToo posts, and instead of just clicking “like,” he decided to challenge rape culture. “Over the past week, women across the country have shared stories of harassment and gender-based violence, and one of many important questions to come from that is ‘What is the responsibility of men to do something about it?’” the rapper says. “At some point, men need to start holding one another accountable, in real, concrete ways, for their words and actions.”

“Dude, Interrupted” isn’t a caustic finger-pointing session. See More enters into dialogue with the men who perpetrate sexual harassment, making them face the reality of life as a woman in the United States. It’s a much needed interruption.

Concentr8 ft. Katana Da Don-- “I Desire” (PREMIERE)

Minneapolis rapper Concentr8 has the kind of voice that makes you pay attention. His steely baritone resonates deeply within your body cavity, making you groove on the organ level. His new song “I Desire,” which features fellow Hecatomb rapper Katana Da Don, sinks in immediately. The retro hook and Concentr8’s latent skills on the mic make this one of the least forgettable songs to grace Local Frames in 2017.

Paul von Stoetzel of Killing Joke Films does the work behind the camera, focusing not on effects or scenery, but on Concentr8’s presence as an MC. Not to be outdone, Katana takes the middle verse, wrecking the lively beat in a way that would please mentor Carnage the Executioner.

Jysa BP -- “L.A.O.D. (Love and Other Drugs)”

Love can be a real kick in the pants. Especially when it suddenly and inexplicably ends. Jysa BP’s new song “L.A.O.D. (Love and Other Drugs)” tackles the most difficult part about breakups -- the desire to numb yourself with substances and escape. “L.A.O.D.” is actually dedicated to the deceased daughter of one of Jysa’s fans, but the song stands in well as a metaphor for loss of any kind.

The message of the song is played out as Jysa and a child who appears to be his daughter share an idyllic afternoon. Whatever the tragedy, the instinct to dissolve into a high is there, and as we see in the video, it’s not the healthiest choice to make. Dizzy Liam directs, and the song comes from Jysa’s recent Triumphant EP.

Junior Varsity “Mouthguard Song”

Interpretive dance is the original lyric video. Minneapolis sadcore folk band Junior Varsity imagines a word in which the lyric video transcends written language. For “Mouthguard Song,” singer Victor Pokorny stands solemnly before the lens and acts out every lyric in feigned sign language.

Director Fernando Lopez captures the Sufjan Stevens-lookin Pokorny as he emotionlessly traces his fingers up and down his arms to the song, engendering the idea of the “daily grind.” It’s weird but oddly sentimental. The song itself is a forlorn tearjerker, and seeing Pokorny going through the lyrics in deadpan ritual only adds depth to the sadness.

Jack and Kitty -- “Ghost of the St. Louis Blues” (lyric video)

Last week, I challenged Twin Cities musicians to send me their spookiest, most Halloween-appropriate videos. Almost no one answered the call -- except for reliable vaudeville nostalgia duo Jack and Kitty, who donned some Charlie Brown-style sheets and creeped the hell outta me in their new video for “Ghost of the St. Louis Blues.”

No, the song isn’t about a murdered professional hockey team seeking revenge against Zamboni driver who plowed them down. Instead, it’s a folky faux legend told through a warbling, comically fiendish voice. The song is actually a cover of a dusty Emmett Miller and His Georgia Crackers tune, but with Jack and Kitty’s washboard scratching and freakish vocals, it comes to life as a kooky modern horror.

