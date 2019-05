Gallery Grid 1/30 Billy Briggs 2/30 Billy Briggs 3/30 4/30 5/30 6/30 7/30 8/30 Billy Briggs 9/30 Billy Briggs 10/30 Billy Briggs 11/30 Billy Briggs 12/30 Billy Briggs 13/30 Billy Briggs 14/30 Billy Briggs 15/30 Billy Briggs 16/30 Billy Briggs 17/30 Billy Briggs 18/30 Billy Briggs 19/30 Billy Briggs 20/30 Billy Briggs 21/30 Billy Briggs 22/30 Billy Briggs 23/30 Billy Briggs 24/30 Billy Briggs 25/30 Billy Briggs 26/30 Billy Briggs 27/30 Billy Briggs 28/30 Billy Briggs 29/30 Billy Briggs 30/30 Billy Briggs

On Saturday, the eve of her 73rd birthday, Cher doubled down on every trait that’s come to define her Cher-ness throughout the decades at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center. Showstopping vocals? Check. Self-deprecating humor? Check. Campy and seemingly endless costume changes? Oh, you better believe that’s a check. Nile Rodgers and Chic opened. Click here to read our full review; all photos by Billy Briggs.