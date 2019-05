Gallery Grid 1/26 Steve Cohen 2/26 Steve Cohen 3/26 Steve Cohen 4/26 Steve Cohen 5/26 Steve Cohen 6/26 Steve Cohen 7/26 Steve Cohen 8/26 Steve Cohen 9/26 Steve Cohen 10/26 Steve Cohen 11/26 Steve Cohen 12/26 Steve Cohen 13/26 Steve Cohen 14/26 Steve Cohen 15/26 Steve Cohen 16/26 Steve Cohen 17/26 Steve Cohen 18/26 Steve Cohen 19/26 Steve Cohen 20/26 Steve Cohen 21/26 Steve Cohen 22/26 Steve Cohen 23/26 Steve Cohen 24/26 Steve Cohen 25/26 Steve Cohen 26/26 Steve Cohen

In what can only be described as a honky-tonk heartbreaker, Lee's Liquor Lounge is no more. Texas songman Dale Watson played out the downtown Minneapolis treasure on Tuesday. It looked a little something like this; Click here to read our recap. All photos by Steve Cohen.