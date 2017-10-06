Sam Smith's 'Thrill of It All' tour coming to St. Paul in 2018
Stay with us: Sam Smith. Is coming. To the Xcel Energy Center.
The 25-year-old Englishman of "Stay With Me" fame will arrive in St. Paul on August 14 of next year. Tickets go on sale October 12 via Ticketmaster and the venue box office, but prices are not yet available; there's a fan pre-sale on October 11.
Smith will be promoting The Thrill of It All, his anticipated sophomore follow-up to In the Lonely Hour, his 2014 debut LP that propelled him to the Best New Artist Grammy Award. The soulful, evocative, heart-on-sleeve songman will likely test-drive Thrill singles "Too Good at Goodbyes" and "Pray" this weekend on Saturday Night Live.
Speaking of awards, Smith took some heat at last year's Academy Awards -- from himself and from the LGBTQ community. He described his uneven performance of Bond theme "Writing's on the Wall" as "the worst moment of my life." Smith scored an Oscar for that song, and during his acceptance speech suggested he was the first "openly gay man" to have won the award, which is not true. Blowback ensued.
But hey, new year, new Sam Smith. Check out this recent Billboard profile that details his descent into booze following the Oscar drama, how his "Pray" collab with Timbaland was inspired by Iraq, and much more. Thrill of It All drops November 3.
Here's the full set of Thrill of It All Tour dates:
June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
June 19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
June 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
July 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
July 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
August 14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
August 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 28 & 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 31 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
September 1 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
September 4 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
September 5 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
September 7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
September 8 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
September 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
September 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
September 13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
