Sam Smith's 'Thrill of It All' tour coming to St. Paul in 2018

The 25-year-old Englishman of "Stay With Me" fame will arrive in St. Paul on August 14 of next year. Tickets go on sale October 12 via Ticketmaster and the venue box office, but prices are not yet available; there's a fan pre-sale on October 11.

Smith will be promoting The Thrill of It All, his anticipated sophomore follow-up to In the Lonely Hour, his 2014 debut LP that propelled him to the Best New Artist Grammy Award. The soulful, evocative, heart-on-sleeve songman will likely test-drive Thrill singles "Too Good at Goodbyes" and "Pray" this weekend on Saturday Night Live.

Speaking of awards, Smith took some heat at last year's Academy Awards -- from himself and from the LGBTQ community. He described his uneven performance of Bond theme "Writing's on the Wall" as "the worst moment of my life." Smith scored an Oscar for that song, and during his acceptance speech suggested he was the first "openly gay man" to have won the award, which is not true. Blowback ensued.

But hey, new year, new Sam Smith. Check out this recent Billboard profile that details his descent into booze following the Oscar drama, how his "Pray" collab with Timbaland was inspired by Iraq, and much more. Thrill of It All drops November 3.

Here's the full set of Thrill of It All Tour dates:

June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

June 19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

June 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

June 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

July 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

July 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

August 14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

August 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 28 & 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

August 31 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

September 1 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

September 4 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

September 5 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

September 7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 8 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

September 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

September 13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome