Well, since Macron attempted to shatter Trump's hand at last week's disastrous G-7 summit, it seems U.S.-Franco relations have cooled, but that doesn’t mean the 16th annual Minneapolis bash will be any less scorching.

Set for July 15 in Uptown, the always-free Bastille Day Block recently rolled out this year's lineup of live music (Jeremy Messersmith, Static Panic, Black Widows, Brass Messengers, JØUR), entertainment (Infiammati FireCircus, Nadine DuBois + Les Folies Risque, Foxy Tann, North Star Roller Derby), food (frites, French-inspired picnic eats, MN Nice Cream), and drink (New Belgium beer, wine, cocktails). Headliner Messersmith, a Twin Cities singer-songwriter favorite for the past dozen years, dropped his latest album, Late Stage Capitalism, in March; read all about it here.

Looking to litter at this Francophile party? Get the hell outta here, ya scélérat! It's a zero-waste event, plus a portion of proceeds will benefit Be the Match, a bone-marrow registry. It'll all go down from 3-10 p.m. outside of Barbette (1600 W. Lake St.); click here to RSVP on Facebook.

Now, let's all enjoy these moments from happier, more flirtatious diplomatic times: