City Pages

Sacrebleu! Bastille Day Block Party reveals 2018 lineup

Thursday, June 14, 2018 by Jay Boller in Music
itemprop

Remember this Bastille Day Block Party? Provided

As the bromance between Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron bloomed, at least one person might've predicted: This will be Barbette's best Bastille Day Block Party ever. 

Well, since Macron attempted to shatter Trump's hand at last week's disastrous G-7 summit, it seems U.S.-Franco relations have cooled, but that doesn’t mean the 16th annual Minneapolis bash will be any less scorching. 

Set for July 15 in Uptown, the always-free Bastille Day Block recently rolled out this year's lineup of live music (Jeremy Messersmith, Static Panic, Black Widows, Brass Messengers, JØUR), entertainment (Infiammati FireCircus, Nadine DuBois + Les Folies RisqueFoxy Tann, North Star Roller Derby), food (frites, French-inspired picnic eatsMN Nice Cream), and drink (New Belgium beer, wine, cocktails). Headliner Messersmith, a Twin Cities singer-songwriter favorite for the past dozen years, dropped his latest album, Late Stage Capitalism, in March; read all about it here.

Looking to litter at this Francophile party? Get the hell outta here, ya scélérat! It's a zero-waste event, plus a portion of proceeds will benefit Be the Match, a bone-marrow registry. It'll all go down from 3-10 p.m. outside of Barbette (1600 W. Lake St.); click here to RSVP on Facebook.

Now, let's all enjoy these moments from happier, more flirtatious diplomatic times:

Comments

More from Music

Sponsor Content