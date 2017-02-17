Ryan Adams to rock St. Paul's soon-to-open Palace Theatre

That news arrived Friday, the same day Adams dropped his 16th solo album, Prisoner, which is being billed as a breakup record. Adams, a longtime alt-country favorite since his days in Whiskeytown, split from his singer/actress wife, Mandy Moore, last year.

If you're an 89.3 the Current obsessive, you've probably never heard Taylor Swift. But you've absolutely heard the station spin Adams' flannel-approved reworkings of her 2014 album, 1989. We last saw the 42-year-old North Carolinian 'round these parts at the 2016 Basilica Block Party (our critic loved the rollicking, career-spanning set).

$45 tickets to Adams' Palace gig go on sale February 24 at 10 a.m. via First Avenue and eTix.com.

So far, the Palace's bookings read thusly:

March 10: Atmosphere

March 11: The Jayhawks

March 12: Phantogram

March 18: Greensky Bluegrass

March 26: Regina Spektor

April 5-6: The String Cheese Incident

April 27: Tycho

April 28: The XX

May 2: Slowdive

July 7: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

July 29: Ryan Adams

Shifting back to the word "mercurial," let's revisit Adams' hilarious/infamous voice mail to rock critic Jim DeRogatis.

And here's a new track from Prisoner: