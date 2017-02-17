Ryan Adams to rock St. Paul's soon-to-open Palace Theatre
The always prolific, occasionally mercurial Ryan Adams is coming to St. Paul's freshly renovated Palace Theatre on July 29.
That news arrived Friday, the same day Adams dropped his 16th solo album, Prisoner, which is being billed as a breakup record. Adams, a longtime alt-country favorite since his days in Whiskeytown, split from his singer/actress wife, Mandy Moore, last year.
If you're an 89.3 the Current obsessive, you've probably never heard Taylor Swift. But you've absolutely heard the station spin Adams' flannel-approved reworkings of her 2014 album, 1989. We last saw the 42-year-old North Carolinian 'round these parts at the 2016 Basilica Block Party (our critic loved the rollicking, career-spanning set).
$45 tickets to Adams' Palace gig go on sale February 24 at 10 a.m. via First Avenue and eTix.com.
So far, the Palace's bookings read thusly:
March 10: Atmosphere
March 11: The Jayhawks
March 12: Phantogram
March 18: Greensky Bluegrass
March 26: Regina Spektor
April 5-6: The String Cheese Incident
April 27: Tycho
April 28: The XX
May 2: Slowdive
July 7: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
July 29: Ryan Adams
Shifting back to the word "mercurial," let's revisit Adams' hilarious/infamous voice mail to rock critic Jim DeRogatis.
And here's a new track from Prisoner:
Comments
More from Music
Sponsor Content