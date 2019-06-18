Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly holograms to ghost-rock Mystic Lake

We're of course talking about Oct. 17. That's when Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly, two of rock 'n' roll's most notably dead early stars, will appear with a living live band at Mystic Lake Casino -- in g-g-g-ghostly hologram form! Tickets ($35) go on sale Friday via Mystic's box office and website.

Holly, along with fellow rockers Ritchie Valens and J. P. "Big Bopper" Richardson, infamously shed his mortal coil at just 22 in a 1959 Iowa plane crash -- aka the Day the Music Died. His many hits include "It Doesn't Matter Anymore," "Peggy Sue," and "Rave On." Orbison scored loads of hits in the '60s ("Oh, Pretty Woman," "Running Scared," "Crying") before slumping, re-emerging with supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, and eventually dying of a heart attack in 1988 at 52.

"How beyond cool and special that these two great friends now get to tour the world together," Roy Orbison Jr. tells Rolling Stone. Holly's widow, Maria Elena Holly, is also on board, telling RS: "Their long-time fans and a new generation of fans will now have the opportunity to see these great legends perform together in a unique setting."

The rock legends' hologram likenesses were created by L.A.'s BASE Hologram Distribution, whose CEO predicts that the technology is an "industry game-changer." BASE also produces touring performances starring Maria Callas, dinosaurs, and, soon (too soon?), Whitney Houston.

In our current tech dystopia, hologram performers are becoming a marketable niche in the concert industry. The pixelated visage of metal god Ronnie James Dio ushered Minnesota into this spooky era just last week at Myth in Maplewood. Star Tribune critic Chris Riemenschneider seemed intrigued by the gimmick but, ultimately, gave the experience a gentle panning.

"Minnesota’s inaugural hologram rock show was hardly a success," he writes in his Dio-gram review. "Despite a decent buzz for the tour, the 3,500-capacity venue was about three-quarters empty... The novelty of the show never gave way to a more authentic rock-concert experience, and the weirdness of seeing a 3-D Dio back from the Great Beyond never went away."

Here's a taste of hologram Roy from his 2018 solo tour:

And here are the upcoming Holly/Orbison combo dates:

September 19, 2019 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

September 20, 2019 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

September 21, 2019 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre

November 19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

November 20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall