No one who saw the frozen three-dimensional representation of the Rolling Stones’ trademark lips outside the IDS Center on Monday (or the subsequent billboards in the downtown Minneapolis skyways) will be especially surprised by today’s announcement that that the ol’ road warriors are bringing their No Filter 2020 Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium.

All that was in doubt was the date, and now we know: May 16.

Well, there’s also a little matter of ticket prices. They are as yet shrouded in mystery, but poking around online, looks like last summer’s tickets started in the mid $100s, with floor seats ranging from $500 to $1000. But as J.P. Morgan almost certainly never said, “If you have to ask the price, you can't afford it.”

Speaking of spurious quotes, the press release has Mick Jagger saying “It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” and Keith Richards adding “We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!” These are absolutely things that both men said, and with great enthusiasm.

Also, there’s this quote from Rolling Stone: “It’s a great gift that the Rolling Stones are still on the road.” Which is kind of like your mom telling her friends how good you are at your job.

The Stones last came through town in 2015, when they played TCF Bank Stadium (and we reviewed it.) That was their first Twin Cities show since 2005.

I respect you, the reader, far too much to make a “you can always get what you want” quip or promise “satisfaction.” I will note, though, that the Stones have now been old so long that there aren’t even any more jokes to make about them being old. The best revenge on your enemies is to live long enough that they get tired of mocking your age.

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m., with presale for AmEx cardholders beginning Wednesday at 10 through Thursday at 10.

Wanna see the Stones in some non-Minneapolis city? Here are your options:

May 8, 2020 - San Diego, CA - SDCCU Stadium

May 12, 2020 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

May 16, 2020 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20, 2020 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

May 24, 2020 - Austin, TX - Circuit of The Americas

May 29, 2020 - Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6, 2020 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

June 10, 2020 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

June 14, 2020 - Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium

June 19, 2020 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23, 2020 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field

June 27, 2020 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

July 1, 2020 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

July 5, 2020 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

July 9, 2020 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium