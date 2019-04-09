But, in the news biz, we can't dance around those weather-induced peculiarities, so here's an undeniable fact: Rock the Garden—89.3 the Current and Walker Art Center's annual music festival—just dished deets on 2019's edition.

Indie-rock greats the National will headline the June 29 fest outside the Walker, with support from witty Aussie rocker/returning RTG champ Courtney Barnett and L.A. punk legends X.

Also performing: Har Mar Superstar/Sabrina Ellis vehicle Heart Bones; Rhymesayers rapper Dem Atlas; local indie-pop stars Bad Bad Hats; moody Nashvillian blues-rocker Adia Victoria; and pop-punk band the Beths, another Australian import.

The official CP take? Extremely solid—a fun, engaging, diverse lineup, plus fanatic National dads will stampede the box office.

Speaking of, $69 tickets (nice) are on sale now for Current and Walker members. Prices get hiked $5 for the public sale, which begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. VIP passes—skybox views, three drink tickets, free food, T-shirt, merciful air conditioning—will run ya $300.

If you're the type of weirdo who micro-plans summer Saturdays months in advance, check out these set times for RTG '19:

Main Stage

2:30 p.m. – Dem Atlas

3:45 p.m. – Heart Bones

5:15 p.m. – X

7 p.m. – Courtney Barnett

8:45 p.m. – The National

Garden Stage

4:35 p.m. – The Beths

6:20 p.m. – Adia Victoria

8:05 p.m. – Bad Bad Hats

