Rock the Garden reveals 2019 lineup!

Tuesday, April 9, 2019 by Jay Boller in Music
Your eyes don't deceive you! That's the scorchingly hot 2018 edition of Rock the Garden. Tony Nelson

We're staring down the barrel of a "massive" April snow storm, so you're forgiven for not being in a garden-rocking mindset.

But, in the news biz, we can't dance around those weather-induced peculiarities, so here's an undeniable fact: Rock the Garden—89.3 the Current and Walker Art Center's annual music festival—just dished deets on 2019's edition. 

Indie-rock greats the National will headline the June 29 fest outside the Walker, with support from witty Aussie rocker/returning RTG champ Courtney Barnett and L.A. punk legends X. 

Also performing: Har Mar Superstar/Sabrina Ellis vehicle Heart Bones; Rhymesayers rapper Dem Atlas; local indie-pop stars Bad Bad Hats; moody Nashvillian blues-rocker Adia Victoria; and pop-punk band the Beths, another Australian import. 

The official CP take? Extremely solid—a fun, engaging, diverse lineup, plus fanatic National dads will stampede the box office. 

Speaking of, $69 tickets (nice) are on sale now for Current and Walker members. Prices get hiked $5 for the public sale, which begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. VIP passes—skybox views, three drink tickets, free food, T-shirt, merciful air conditioning—will run ya $300.

If you're the type of weirdo who micro-plans summer Saturdays months in advance, check out these set times for RTG '19:

Main Stage
2:30 p.m. – Dem Atlas
3:45 p.m. – Heart Bones
5:15 p.m. – X
7 p.m. – Courtney Barnett
8:45 p.m. – The National

Garden Stage
4:35 p.m. – The Beths
6:20 p.m. – Adia Victoria
8:05 p.m. – Bad Bad Hats

Click here for our review of last year's sweltering Rock the Garden; click here for a sweaty photo slideshow; click here to agree and/or quibble mightily with our ranking of every past RTG lineup.

