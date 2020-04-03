Rock the Garden 2020 is canceled

Due to coronavirus (COVID-19), Rock the Garden has been canceled, the Walker and 89.3 the Current announced Friday. The performers once slated to play the June 20 music festival: Tegan and Sara, Brittany Howard, Poliça, Joseph, Jay Som, Altın Gün, Dua Saleh, and Gully Boys.

We've said it before, we'll say it again: the virus is bad.

“Rock the Garden is a summer tradition for the Twin Cities music community, and it’s disappointing to miss the opportunity to see the artists on this year’s lineup and gather with our fellow music fans," says David Safar, the Current's managing director. "But we’re in this together. Let’s continue to support the music community and each other however we can. We look forward to rocking the Garden again in 2021.”

Ticketholders will receive full refunds via Etix. The Walker says to contact Etix directly if you've got additional questions.

